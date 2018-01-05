12th Night Wassail celebration at the Stag

The Stag pub in All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town, is hosting a traditional Wassailing ceremony on Saturday, January 6, from 7.30pm.

The very old tradition of Wassailing apple trees in orchards and gardens involves singing Wassail songs, dancing and libations.

The winter tradition dates back to Anglo Saxon times

Winter Warmers Border Morris dancers will be performing at 7.30pm, followed by traditional from local harmony groups Rattlebag and Now and Then, before people go out into the garden to wassail the apple trees. Hot mulled cider will be available.

Local groups and dancers will be involved in another Wassail event at the Royal Oak, Rye Foreign (near Rye) on Saturday January 13 from 5pm.

There will also be folk songs and tunes and the performance oif a traditional seasonal Mummers Play.