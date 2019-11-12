You and your dog can wear matching knitwear this winter - here's where to buy it
While many couples choose to dress alike, pet owners can now get in on the action and co-ordinate their knitwear with their pooch this winter.
Now the cold weather has arrived, Misguided has launched a collection of matching cosy roll neck jumpers for owners and their dogs this winter season. The jumpers are available for a variety of different dog breeds, including Chihuahua, Jack Russell, Yorkie and Beagle, and include a number of festive knits. Will be you buying one to match with your furry friend?