What's in the November etc Magazine

The November edition of etc Magazine is out today (Thursday, October 25).

It is starting to feel as if we can get excited about Christmas. Although the shops have had their baubles and gift ideas out since about September I feel that in November, and particularly after bonfire night, the countdown down to Christmas can begin.

With that in mind we have put together a gift guide featuring some local businesses to inspire you this festive season.

If bags are your weakness I spoke to Brighton designer Jennifer Hamley, who goes to show that you should take opportunities when they arise. A chance meeting at a network event led her to launch her business and has seen her win at a design awards ceremony in New York.

I also met up with a woman behind Bumpkin Tumblepants who is using unloved jumpers to make trousers for children. They look super comfy and warm and I can’t wait for my little one to fit in his pair and get out and about.

With festive parties getting in full swing make sure you take some time for you, and what better way than a treat from WILDWOMAN a monthly subscription service which sends out a book and gift to make you stop.

Receiving goodies in the post seems to be a bit of a theme this month as we also have a feature on Battle’s Bee and Bear Bakery, which sends out delicious baked goods including a raspberry and chocolate brownie through the post.

