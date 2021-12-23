Wizz Air to expand at Gatwick Airport with the launch of 14 new low-fare routes

There will also be new routes from Milan, Rome, Vienna, Bari and Naples to Gatwick Airport, with those flights operated by Wizz Air Hungary.

Tickets go on sale today, on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just £8.99*.

A mixture of year-round and seasonal routes, these new flights will launch from March onwards, following Wizz Air UK’s successful bid for a substantial portfolio of 15 daily slot pairs at Gatwick Airport.

Wizz Air’s expansion will see the airline basing four additional A321neo aircraft, bringing the total to five, at Gatwick Airport. These aircraft will serve existing routes from Gatwick Airport to Malaga, the gateway to the Costa del Sol, and the Greek capital city, Athens, as well as all the new routes.

With a range of destinations on offer, from the fascinating Italian cities of Milan and Rome, to favourite hot holiday destinations such as Mykonos and Palma da Mallorca, there are exciting travel opportunities for every type of traveller.

With the launch of these new routes, Wizz Air will have 22 non-seasonal and seasonal routes on offer from Gatwick.

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air UK has offered an exciting array of routes to popular and off the beaten track destinations for its customers based in London and the South of England, creating jobs, stimulating the local economy, and bringing further connectivity to the region.

The addition of four new aircraft at Gatwick Airport reinforces Wizz Air’s commitment to its Gatwick base operations and its ambitious UK growth plans.

This expansion at Gatwick Airport, combined with its operations at Luton Airport, means Wizz Air will operate a total of 88 routes from London, reaffirming the airline’s long-term commitment to the region.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: "We are delighted to be launching a host of new routes from Gatwick, following the announcement of our acquisition of new slots at the airport.

"Whether it’s a relaxing beach holiday in the Algarve or a city break in Montenegro’s capital of Podgorica, there are many wonderful destinations to discover and return to.

"These new routes are further evidence of our commitment to providing low-fare connectivity to our UK customers.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new onboard our young, efficient and green aircraft in Summer 2022 to enjoy our excellent service as they head off on their well-deserved trips abroad.”

Stephanie Wear, vice-president of aviation development, Gatwick Airport, said: "Wizz Air are one of Europe’s largest airlines and have seen the benefits of expanding at the airport for some time, so I’m delighted that five Gatwick-based aircraft will fly routes to popular destinations across Europe this summer.

"Many competitively-priced tickets are already on sale which, after everything we’ve all been through, gives more people the opportunity to take advantage of Gatwick’s fantastic connections to visit friends and relatives, or take a long-awaited holiday, when these new flights start flying from the end of March.

"Despite the current situation, we’re looking forward to a better summer and Wizz Air’s expanded operation is a wonderful addition to Gatwick and VINCI Airport’s portfolio."

For ultimate peace of mind during this time, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover** and WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.