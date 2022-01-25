An urge to ride safely on a pedal cycle on the road

The experts at leisure bike brand Bobbin Bikes are encouraging cyclists to make themselves fully aware of what they can and can’t do on the roads.

It comes after data revealed pedal cyclist fatalities rose by 41%, while pedal cyclist traffic rose by 46% in 2020.

Amends to the highway code have revealed a new ‘hierarchy of road users’ which places cyclists as one of the most important groups on the road.

Cyclists should ensure they always wear a protective helmet and other safety clothing

The guidance is the first to ever prioritise two wheels over four, with new rules meaning that motorists will have to give way to cyclists at junctions.

The new hierarchy highlights the importance of safety around cyclists, and with many Brits setting resolutions to be more active this year, cycling road safety is more important than ever.

A spokesperson from Bobbin Bikes said: “We really want to encourage Brits to get out on their bikes this year, whether that means commuting via bike, taking leisurely cycles or making it a part of their workout routine.

“However, there are lots of road rules specifically targeted towards cyclists that many people may be unaware of. We are urging anyone looking to get out on their bike this year to learn the road rules and stay safe.”

At night, all cycles must have front and rear lights lit up

Hand signals

Using hand signals is an important way for cyclists to communicate their intent to motorists behind them.

Turning right - extend the right arm away from the body

Turning left - extend the left arm away from the body

Cyclists must NOT cycle on a pavement

Stopping - Use the same signals as the ones for turning, depending on the side you are stopping on

Clothing

Cyclists should ensure they always wear a protective helmet which conforms to current regulations, is the correct size and is securely fastened. Light coloured or fluorescent clothing is best to wear whilst cycling in winter or darker days. When cycling in the dark, reflective clothing and or accessories should be worn.

Lights

Cyclists must NOT ride in a dangerous or careless manner

At night, all cycles must have front and rear lights lit up. All bikes must also be fitted with red rear reflectors. Flashing lights are permitted, however it is recommended that those cycling in areas with no street lights use a steady front lamp.

Cycle lanes

Dedicated cycle lanes are marked by a white line, which may be solid or broken. Cyclists must stick to cycle lanes when able to. When leaving a cycle lane it is important to signal intention to motorists and other cyclists by using hand signals. The use of cycle lanes is not compulsory, however they can contribute to a safer journey, especially when used by beginner cyclists.

Parking

When parking their bike, cyclists should use cycle stands or other cycle parking facilities if available. Bikes must not be left in any place that can cause obstruction or hazard to other road users.

Cyclists must NOT

Cycle on a pavement.

Carry passengers unless their bike is designed to hold another person.

Ride in a dangerous or careless manner.

Ride whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol, including medicine.

Hold onto a moving vehicle.

Cross the stop line when at a red traffic light.