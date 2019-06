These are the takeaways in Hastings that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. Cut in the Hut Kiosk East 4, Hastings Pier, The Pier, Hastings, TN34 1LA. Rated 5 on 9-Aug-2017. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Eem Sabai Unit Su25b, Queens Square, Priory Meadow, Hastings, TN34 1PH. Rated 5 on 29-Mar-2019. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Mr Pepper's Hot Potato Kiosk 1, Queens Square, Priory Meadow, Hastings, TN34 1PH. Rated 5 on 7-Nov-2017. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Catch 22 470 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BG. Rated 5 on 16-Jun-2017. Google other Buy a Photo

View more