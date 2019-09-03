West Hill Road

These are Hastings' 10 most expensive properties currently for sale

If you have cash to splash, here are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around Hastings, according to Zoopla.

To see more properties for sale, visit our property section. To see the properties for sale on Zoopla click here

Fancy a new career as well as a new home? Based in a Victorian townhouse on the seafront, Zanzibar is currently a bespoke and bijou B&B with eight bedroom suites. It is on the market for offers over 1,250,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52283514

1. Eversfield Place, St. Leonards-On-Sea

Fancy a new career as well as a new home? Based in a Victorian townhouse on the seafront, Zanzibar is currently a bespoke and bijou B&B with eight bedroom suites. It is on the market for offers over 1,250,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52283514
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This seven-bed Victorian detached house features a stunning open plan kitchen-diner and has a covered swimming pool. It has beautiful architectural features, such as bay windows, a large stained glass window on the the landing and wood panelling. Offers in the region of 950,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51931859

2. St. Helens Court, St. Helens Park Road, Hastings

This seven-bed Victorian detached house features a stunning open plan kitchen-diner and has a covered swimming pool. It has beautiful architectural features, such as bay windows, a large stained glass window on the the landing and wood panelling. Offers in the region of 950,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51931859
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This six-bed detached Victorian villa has sea views and has been extensively refurbished. It is on the market for offers in the region of 1,500,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51699041

3. Godwin Road, Hastings

This six-bed detached Victorian villa has sea views and has been extensively refurbished. It is on the market for offers in the region of 1,500,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51699041
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This imposing six bed detached period home benefits from grand proportions, beautiful period features and an immaculate finish throughout. It is on the market for 850,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/50008201

4. Gilbert Road, St. Leonards-On-Sea

This imposing six bed detached period home benefits from grand proportions, beautiful period features and an immaculate finish throughout. It is on the market for 850,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/50008201
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3