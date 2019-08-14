The accessories to add a pop of colour to your home

Moving to St Leonard’s on Sea saw Samantha Grigg go from working as an interiors’ stylist on photo shoots for retail clients to creating her own homeware accessories.

“My main career has been in the photographic industry working on shoots,” she says.

Samantha

“But having recently moved out of London to St Leonard’s on Sea I felt that I wanted to start my own interiors business, while continuing with styling on a part time basis, to fulfil a need to create my own products.”

Through her business Mave and Flo Samantha creates a range of handmade quilted cushions, many of which have embroidered details in bright and eye catching colours.

“I have always loved textiles, and am known in the industry for my love of colour,” she reveals.

“I decided to start with cushions, but have recently added bags to the collection.

cushions

“I also plan to expand to include more homeware in the near future.”

Samantha’s inspiration comes from her love of bright colours.

“Most of my products will use a darker background to highlight these colours,” she explains.

“I think most people are slightly reluctant to bring these colours into their home.

“Many countries such as Peru and Morocco find it quite normal to mix bright pink and neon orange on all manner of homeware products.

“I also love the idea of a crafted product, something that has really had it’s design thought about and is a totally unique piece.

“And I hope my products reflect this.”

The name Mave and Flo comes from a mix of Samantha’s grandmother’s names - Mavis and Florence.

She also takes on commission and can make specific sizes for clients.

When it comes to the interior trends she has seen there are a few that have caught her eye.

“At the moment I love that there is an abundance of house plants, beautiful hand made ceramics, furniture and accessories made from natural materials like rattan and the use of stronger paint colour on walls,” she smiles.

“My personal style tends to have a bohemian slant, and Mave and Flo products do reflect this.

“While my personal favourite interiors’ colours at the moment are coral mixed with emerald green, and blush pink combined with grey and mustard.”

Every home needs a pop of colour but if you are just dipping your toe into neon or brights a handmade cushion is the perfect place to start.

Mave and Flo is on Etsy - www.etsy.com/uk/shop/MaveandFlo



READ MORE

The artist capturing constellations

The woman turning drawings into personal keepsakes