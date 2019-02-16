The 4th Hastings Beaver Scouts enjoy Town Hall visit

The 4th Hastings Beaver Scouts enjoyed a special visit to Hastings Town Hall where they met the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Scout Leader Melissa Smith says the visit was a fun and informative experience for the youngsters. “The mayor and deputy mayor were extremely kind in giving our group a tour and talked about various duties and history of Hastings’ mayors,” she said.

4th Hastings beavers on a visit to Hastings Town Hall SUS-190213-122117001

“The kids were delighted to see and sit in the queens chair!

“We ended the evening with nine beavers having their investiture in such a special place. Parents and carers were amazingly supportive and it was a fun and informative evening.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon said: “It was a pleasure to meet so many inspirational young people. Lots of questions were asked and we also gave them the opportunity to visit the Mayor’s Parlour and try on councillor robes and hats.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the visit and look forward to hosting more groups in the future.”

The 4th Hastings have a Beaver Colony for 6-8 year olds, a Cub Pack for 8-10 year olds, and a Scout Troop for 10-14 year olds.

Melissa added: “The 4th Hastings Beavers are based at Christ Church Ore. Beaver Scouts are our youngest members.

“They usually meet weekly to take part in a wide range of activities including games, crafts, singing, visits and good turns, along with plenty of outdoor activities.

“They also have the opportunity to take part in the fun and excitement of camps and sleepovers.

“It may be the first time they spend a night away from home so it’s a real adventure for them.”

For more information call 07818030005.