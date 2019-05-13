The 10 most popular homes for sale in Hastings at the moment, according to Zoopla

The online real estate company have revealed the ten most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our town. They range from extraordinary family homes to flats.

Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” You can see more pictures of the former Turkish bath house in St Leonards-on-Sea here.

1. West Hill Road, St. Leonards-On-Sea TN38 A truly one of a kind property, formally a Victorian Turkish bathhouse, school swimming house and a glass factory, now a family home. It is on the market for 1.5m.

2. Iconic Gothic Clock House, Burton St Leonards, East Sussex TN38 This 5 bed detached home designed by James and Decimus Burton has been restored and includes extensive cellars, workshop and wine store. POA

3. Wellington Square, Hastings TN34 This 2 bed flat has a guide price of 140,000 to 150,000. It has a lounge with original features and a modern kitchen.

4. Plynlimmon Road, Hastings TN34 This 4 bedroom Victorian detached property is on for 275,000 and offers beautiful period features, stunning sea views and a pleasant rear garden.

