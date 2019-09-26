Have you been here before?

Take a look around the most expensive hotel in Sussex

Found in the beautiful Sussex countryside, this incredible hotel has a variety of beautiful rooms, suites and even a Michelin starred restaurant.

Take a look around inside the hotel where some suites can go for upwards of £800 per night.

These exceptional exclusive deluxe rooms come with four poster beds, to give your visit a real sense of occasion. Boasting original features, these rooms also come with amazing views of the gardens.

1. Exclusive Deluxe Room - Holly

Gravetye Manor
Some of the Exclusive Deluxe Rooms can also be twinned and come with a pristine en-suite as well as a flat screen TV, which really gives off the feeling of luxury.

2. Exclusive Deluxe Room - Chestnut

Gravetye Manor
Included in your stay with one of the Exclusive Deluxe Rooms is a freshly cooked English breakfast for two from the restaurants award winning kitchen. As well as the feature rooms, there is also Pear, Walnut and Lime rooms too.

3. Exclusive Deluxe Room - Ash

Gravetye Manor
In 2010, the hotel came under the ownership of long standing patron Jeremy Hosking. He set about to restore the hotel to its glory, reversing the decline it had suffered in the years prior.

4. A magnificent 16th century hotel

Gravetye Manor
