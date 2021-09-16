Battle of Hastings re-enactment returns after Covid break - here’s 19 pictures to remind you what goes on

It takes place on October 9 and 10 on the spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066 at Battle Abbey. An English Heritage spokesman said: “Hundreds of reenactors will recreate the drama and intensity of this legendary conflict, which decided the fate of England almost a thousand years ago. The iconic event was unable to take place last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but now is able to return and take visitors back in time to the fateful day in October which changed the course of English History.”