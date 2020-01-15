Shih Tzu at a Sussex Dogs Trust centre has waited more than 250 days for a home

Alfie the Shih Tzu has been at a Sussex rehoming centre ten times longer than the average wait time for the breed.

The centre is appealing to find the six-year-old male a new home.

Alfie was handed into the Shoreham centre in April, 2019, instantly becoming popular among carers, despite the trouble finding a new home.

Staff believe that Alfie’s medical issues could be a key factor in why it has been so difficult for Alfie to find a new home.

Suffering from both diabetes and an eye condition, Alfie is on regular medication to treat the conditions.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Alfie was shy around people and found receiving his medication a bit daunting. After time, staff were able to build strong bonds with him, building his confidence and giving him space to create positive associations around having his jabs.

“Alfie is ready for a new owner who won’t disregard this lovely little lad because of his medical needs and will be able to administer his medication with confidence.

“Alfie is a little shy and nervous, but once you have earned his friendship, he’ll show off his true cheeky character.

“He loves playing with toys and going for walks and is a great traveller in the car and is very affectionate once he knows you well.”

Due to needing a consistent routine and home comforts, Alfie is currently living in a temporary foster home.

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576.