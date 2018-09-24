Question mark over Chico’s panto appearance following stroke

A question mark remains as to whether one of the stars of this year’s White Rock Theatre panto will appear in the show, following a recent major health scare.

X Factor star Chico hit the headlines over the weekend after suffering a stroke, aged just 47.

He is due to play the title role in Jack in the Beanstalk, starring alongside soap icon Michelle Collins, from December 14 until December 30.

But doubt has now been cast on his appearance after the Crawley celebrity suffered ‘a full blown stroke caused by a cerebral blood clot’, according to his spokesperson.

The Observer contacted the White Rock, but the theatre remained tight-lipped over whether Chico would be coming to town this Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a no comment from the White Rock at this time.”

As well as his memorable turn on the X Factor, Chico is known for his hit single Chico Time, and reaching the grand final of ITV1’s hit show Dancing on Ice.