PROPERTY: Superbly presented home in Hastings

PCM Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale a unique opportunity to secure this very well-presented, three-bedroom, mid-terraced family home in the sought-after location of Laleham Close, within easy reach of bus routes giving access to Hastings town centre with its comprehensive range of shopping, sporting, recreational facilities, mainline railway station, seafront and promenade.

The property is in a popular catchment of schools in the area, plus the Conquest Hospital, and has accommodation comprising entrance hall, spacious lounge through dining room, modern fitted kitchen, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

SUS-180501-111638001

The property benefits from having gas fired central heating and double glazing. Outside to the rear there is a delightful landscaped garden plus garage in block.

The property is on the market for £239,999. Call the owner’s agents now on 01424 839111 to book your immediate appointment to view.

SUS-180501-111701001