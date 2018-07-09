Pop-up ‘selfie factory’ heads to Brighton

Selfie lovers will get the chance to perfect their pouting at a pop-up experience with a range different, dazzling backdrops to help liven up their Instagram feed.

The pop up selfie factory will feature more than 10 ‘photo-friendly’ areas, including a giant ball pit room, a doughnut wall and confetti cove.

Selfie lovers can snap away at the pop-up event with various backdrops SUS-180907-164441001

Instagram addicts have an hour to snap themselves in front of different backdrops, and while some rooms have themes, others feature a mish mash of props for selfie-snappers to create their own masterpiece.

Inspired by a recent trip to Los Angeles, the trio of 25-year-old friends behind the experience are looking to bring the new concept, which is popular in the USA, over the Atlantic for the first time.

Director Will Bower said: “We’re now part of the ‘selfie-generation’; people are sharing more and more photos of themselves and sometimes go to great lengths to capture the perfect snap. Our goal is to create an environment where anyone can come in, have a load of fun and leave with some really cool pictures they can show their friends.”

The pop-up experience, called Selfie Factory, opens at the Phoenix Centre in Brighton on the August 23 for one week only.

To find out more, visit: selfiefactory.co.uk