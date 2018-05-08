Top ten tips for staying cool in summer

With more sunny days ahead, Brits have been offered ten top tips for staying cool and comfortable in hot weather.

Beauty experts at Hairtrade.com have put together ten useful tips for cooling off quickly as the weather gets warmer. Among them freezing your sheets, taking a tepid shower and eating spicy food.

A spokesperson for Hairtrade.com says: “It’s easy to get carried away sunbathing or enjoying yourself as the weather warms up but it’s ever so important to know when you’re overheating and need to cool down.

“Make sure you keep an eye on your temperature and if you’re out enjoying the sun with others, keep an eye on them too. Ensure everyone is adequately hydrated and spending time in the shade.

“Our ten top tips for keeping cool during the warm snap will help you stay safe in the heat so you can enjoy yourself.”

Here are the ten top tips for staying cool:

Keep hydrated

Whether you’re sunbathing, swimming or exploring it’s easy to forget to hydrate when you’re having fun. Keep plenty of fluids with you and drink frequently throughout the day. Keep all bottles wrapped in a towel and in the shade - there’s nothing worse than a swig of warm water when you need to cool down.

Blast cold water to the wrists

If you need a quick cool down, a blast of cold water to the wrists is a quick way to relieve overheating. Your wrists contain pulse points which are areas where your blood vessels are close to the surface of your skin. Rinsing them with cold water will cool off your blood and body temperature quickly.

Eat spicy food

You may be tempted to cool down with a tall icy drink or ice cream, but as your internal temperature cools, your body produces more heat to warm up, which leaves you even hotter. Eating spicy food will actually help you cool down more quickly, it may seem unusual but spicy foods cause you to sweat, which in turn cools you down more quickly.

Get a water spray

Keep a small spray bottle filled with water on you at all times. A quick spritz is a great way to cool down whilst you’re out and about. The water mist will keep you cool for longer whilst it evaporates from your skin.

Take a tepid shower

Although it’s tempting to have a freezing cold shower in order to cool off, a tepid shower is actually much more effective at cooling you down as your body temperature doesn’t get so cold that it starts to produce more heat.

Choose cotton sheets

Getting to sleep can often be a difficult task if you are struggling with the heat. Swap polyester sheets for lightweight cotton sheets - they are the best for keeping you cool as they are breathable and allow ventilation.

Refrigerate your sheets before bed

Place bed sheets in a plastic bag and put them in the fridge or freezer a little while before bed, the cool sheets will provide relief whilst sleeping.

Lie low

Hot air rises, so If you’re struggling to get off to sleep because of the heat, place your mattress on the floor.

Keep blinds and curtains closed

Keep blinds and curtains shut to avoid your room heating up during the day – you’ll be thankful for it when you get in and it’s cool.

Hang a wet sheet by the window

Soaking a sheet in cool water and hanging it in front of the window will create a cooling breeze as the wind blows through.