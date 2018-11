Roll of Honour of those killed in the First World War from Hastings, East Sussex

The names of The Fallen of The Great War from Hastings are listed here as an act of remembrance. Names have been taken from www.roll-of-honour.com - an exemplary resource for anyone interested in discovering more about the impact the First World War had on our communities 100 years ago. It contains much more information than is listed here. Many of the names have been sourced from “Soldiers Died in the Great War 1914-1918” a list created by HMSO in 1921 and is an official list of war dead. We have added names from the Hastings War Memorial and the Roll of Honour in Hastings Town Hall.

Andrew Abel. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Thursday, February 15, 1917 Age 18

The Roll of Honour in Hastings Town Hall SUS-180911-072950001

R H Abraham. Regimental Quarter Master Sergeant

Robert Horace Abraham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 August 1917

A T Abrey. Private

Cecil Lewis Adams. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 16 July 1916

Hastings War Memorial, Alexandra Park. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-180911-072940001

Charles Adams. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 July 1917

Charles Richard Adams. Deck Hand in the Royal Naval Reserve. Died on Monday, February 10, 1919 Age 42

Charles William Adams. Army Service Corps, died 5 August 1916

Frederick Adams. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 October 1915

Henry John Adams. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 September 1916

James Robert Adams. Welsh Regiment, died 13 July 1917

Alfred George Addy. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 September 1916

F E Ades. Private

James Abel Ades. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 23 October 1918

H Adlington. Sergeant

Donald Roderick Ainsworth. Princess Louise’s (Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders), died 24 September 1918

James Aitkin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Henry Alexander Akehurst. Worcestershire Regiment, died 25 January 1917

Walter Akehurst. London Regiment, died 23 July 1916

Harry Alce. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 June 1915

John Frederick Aldridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 March 1916

F Alesworth. Private, 12 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick George Alexander. Rifle Brigade, died 8 May 1915

Alan Allcorn. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 October 1916

Alfred Allcorn. Suffolk Regiment, died 23 August 1918

George Allen. Army Service Corps, died 28 August 1918

Godfrey George Allen. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 8 January 1915

Henry John Allen. Serjeant in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Saturday, July 15, 1916 Age 31

Herbert Mortley Allen. Royal Engineers, died 14 February 1916

Richard Allen. The King’s (Liverpool) Regiment, died 1 October 1917

Richard William Allsopp. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 22 October 1914

George Almond. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 June 1917

George R. C. Almond. Royal Engineers, died 28 March 1918

Frank George Alvis. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

John Albert Edward Amos. Cameronian (Scottish Rifles), died 2 February 1915

W Amos. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Clifford John Andrews. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

F Ansett. Private 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Joseph Prior Anthony. Dorsetshire Regiment, died 10 April 1918

Percy David Baldock Apps. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 March 1917

Samuel Apps. London Regiment, died 21 July 1917

A R Armitage. Captain

D Armitage. Lieutenant, 9 Royal Sussex Regiment

F R Armitage. Captain

J A R Armitage. Captain in the West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Died on Saturday, July 19, 1919

William Charles Arscott. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 November 1916

Victor Charles Ascott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Thomas Charles Ashdown. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 October 1918

William Ashdown. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 May 1915

Frank Ashenden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 June 1917

Frederick Ashley. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 12 October 1916

Ernest Atkins. Northumberland Fusiliers, died 1 December 1917

Frederick Nelson Atkins. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 20 January 1917

S J Atkins. Pioneer, Royal Engineers

Harold Norman Atter. Suffolk Regiment, died 18 August 1916

Alfred Ernest Auscombe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Theophilus Francis Austen. London Regiment, died 19 August 1918

A E Austin. Sergeant, 12 Royal Sussex Regiment

E J Austin. Private, 91 Army Ordinance Corps

Herbert William Avard. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Edward Avery. Rifle Brigade, died 11 October 1918

Edward Robert Avery. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 22 August 1918

William Henry Axell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 August 1917

Charles Edgar Ayling. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 2 December 1918

Samuel Bacon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 March 1916

Spencer Bagot. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Arthur Frederick Bailey. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

Arthur George Bailey. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 August 1918

F Bailey. Private

Harry Walter Bailey. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

S Bailey. Private, 8 Middlesex Regiment

S U Bailey. Lieutenant, Royal Engineers

Frederick Robert Baines. Machine Gun Corps, died 15 April 1918

G H Baines. Private in the Grenadier Guards. Died on Saturday, December 16, 1916 Age 26

A Baker. Able Seaman, HMS Russell

Albert James Baker. Army Service Corps, died 7 November 1918

Ben Baker. Rifle Brigade, died 20 October 1918

Charles Baker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 September 1917

Charles William Baker. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 21 October 1917

Christopher Baker. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 18 November 1918

Edgar Baker. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 11 February 1917

Edgar Baker. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 8 October 1917

Ernest John Baker. Somerset Light Infantry, died 24 April 1917

Frank Baker. Stoker 1st Class in the Royal Navy. Died on Thursday, July 26, 1917 Age 22

G. Baker. Royal Engineers, died 22 August 1918

George Baker. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 12 April 1918

George Baker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

W G 58 Battalion Canadian Expedition Force

W H W Baker. Private, RNVR

William James Baker. East Surrey Regiment, died 15 January 1916

Charles Edward Balcombe. Army Service Corps, died 10 May 1917

Edward John William Balcombe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1917

Frederick Balcombe. The Royal Scots (Lothian Regiment), died 3 September 1917

George William Balcombe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Reuben Baldwin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 April 1918

Sydney John Baldwin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Alfred Butchers Balkham. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

Thomas Balkham. London Regiment, died 22 September 1916

C E Ball. Sergeant, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles James Ballard. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 August 1916

James Frank Ballard. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 September 1914

Thomas Harold Ballard. London Regiment, died 17 October 1918

J Ballentine. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Bames F. Private, 61 Battalion Machine Gun Corps

W Bannister. Private, Coldstream Guards

N J Bannantyne. Captain, 1 King’s Regiment

Frederick Bannister. Rifle Brigade, died 12 October 1917

Uriah Barden. Machine Gun Corps, died 3 September 1918

Charles Barfoot. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 19 May 1917

William Ely Bert Barham. Coldstream Guards, died 26 August 1914

Alfred Barker. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

Alfred Lewin Barker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 May 1915

Frederick Ernest Barker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 November 1918

Percy Albert Barker. Rifle Brigade, died 8 December 1914

C E Barlow. Private, Royal Engineers

Albert Barnes. East Yorkshire Regiment, died 8 November 1917

Alfred Barnes. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 26 September 1918

F Barnes. Private

H R Barnes. Private, 43 Canadian Regiment

John Edward Barnes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 February 1917

Owen Barnes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1917

Stephen Barnes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 December 1914

Albert George Barrett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 March 1918

John Henry Barrett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 May 1915

L A Barrow. Lieutenant, Royal Sussex Regiment

William Barrow. London Regiment, died 4 December 1917

William Thomas Bartholomew. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Frank Bartlett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 June 1915

R C Bartlett. Seaman, British Merchant Force

E P Barton. Gunner, Royal Fusiliers

Thomas Edward Barton. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 3 May 1917

Thomas Henry Barton. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 14 April 1917

T Bartons. Gunner, HMS Natal

B C Bashford. Gunner, RNVR

William Bassett. Army Service Corps, died 2 May 1918

William Bassett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Henry Stephen Batchup. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 March 1918

Bertram Henry Batehup. Rifle Brigade, died 27 May 1918

Stephen Batehup. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 March 1918

Percy John Bateman. London Regiment, died 11 September 1916

Albert John Bates. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Arthur Bates. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 July 1917

Frederick Charles Bates. London Regiment, died 16 April 1917

N J Batt. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Norman Harold Batt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

S A Batt. Lance Corporal 214 Machine Gun Corps

Ronald Bernard Battin. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 26 September 1916

R A Bazeley. Lieutenant, 9 Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles Beacham. Rifle Brigade, died 25 August 1915

Albert Beale. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

George Beale. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

W R Beale. Private, 2 Middlesex Regiment

Frederick James Bean. Scots Guards, died 12 November 1914

A E Beaney. Seaman, HMS Hogue

Charles Arthur Beaney. Petty Officer Stoker in the Royal Navy. Died on Wednesday, October 28, 1914 Age 38

James Bernard Theodore Beaney. Northumberland Fusiliers, died 14 April 1918

Charles Beaumont. Rifle Brigade, died 10 May 1915

Charles Robert William Beaumont. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, died 11 April 1918

William Francis Bedding. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Harry Bedford. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 27 September 1915

George Augustus Beeching. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 25 April 1918

Henry Charles Beeching. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 August 1915

J Beeching. Able Seaman, HMS Aboukir

William Beeching. London Regiment, died 3 March 1916

Edward Beeney. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 3 March 1915

Joseph Beeney. Leicestershire Regiment, died 21 September 1916

Alfred Edward Beeston. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 October 1915

Frederick George Bell. Corporal in the Queen’s Own Oxfordshire Hussars. Died on Monday, March 5, 1917 Age 23

J Belsey. Sergeant, 3 Battery Infantry Australian Imperial Force

William Belsey. Royal Munster Fusiliers, died 5 September 1916

A. Beney. Royal Engineers, died 20 April 1915

Ernest Beney. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

J W Benge. Able Seaman Home Battery RND

W Benge. Private

Frederick A. B. Benham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1916

Francis Bennett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 July 1917

L S Bennett. Able Seaman, RNVR

Stewart William Bennett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 February 1916

William Bennett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 October 1917

Edward James Benning. Shropshire Light Infantry, died 9 August 1915

Alfred Benton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Edward Dorrington Benton. London Regiment, died 29 September 1915

H Benton. Able Seaman, HMS Alert

A Beresford. Gunner, Australian Imperial Force

Ernest Alfred Berry. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 30 November 1917

Walter Berry. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 4 May 1917

P G Betts. Able Seaman Howe Battery RNVR

Wilfred Moyse Betts. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 26 January 1916

Albert Richard Bevis. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 8 October 1918

Bevis W J. Private, 1 Dorset Regiment

E A Bevis. Cl Boy (1st Class Boy) HMS Hawke

F G Bevis. Private, Worcestershire Regiment

Sidney George Bexbell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 16 February 1916

Sydney Biggs. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 March 1916

Wallace Hayward Billenness. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 12 May 1918

Henry Thornton Billinghurst. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Albert Ernest Bilsby. London Regiment, died 30 November 1917

Edward Bilsby. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 1 July 1918

Henry Bilsby. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 21 March 1918

Arthur Binstead. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 September 1917

George James Birchall. London Regiment, died 4 November 1918

Crissie Bird. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, died 21 July 1916

Albon Edward Bishop. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 August 1917

F E Bishop. Corporal. 1 Royal West Kent

Frederick John Bishop. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 9 August 1916

G R Bishop. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Henry Bishop. Royal Irish Rifles, died 20 September 1914

Henry George Bishop. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 August 1917

J Bishop. Able Seaman, HMS Pathfinder

Jack Bishop. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

L R Bishop. Sergeant, Royal Army Service Corps

S Bishop. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Thursday, January 11, 1917

Thomas Bishop. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 28 October 1918

W H Bishop. Driver, Royal Army Service Corps

George Bishopp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 July 1917

Charles Ernest Bissenden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Francis James Bissenden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 October 1916

M Black. Private, London Scottish

William James Blackford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Cecil Blackhurst. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

Charles William Blackman. Rifle Brigade, died 4 August 1916

Ernest Charles Blackman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 November 1914

Henry Blackman. Royal Engineers, died 31 August 1918

Hugh William Blackman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 September 1915

Reginald Percy Blackman. London Regiment, died 16 February 1917

Stephen Blackman. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 17 April 1918

T Blackman. Sapper, Royal Engineers

W H Blackman. Private in the 4th Dragoon Guards (Royal Irish). Died on Tuesday, April 13, 1920 Age 32

Joseph Hansford Blackstock. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Wednesday, March 14, 1917

Arthur John Blagrove. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Bertram Jack Francis Blake. Boy in the Royal Air Force. Died on Sunday, March 9, 1919 Age 17

Alfred Charles Blanch. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 April 1918

H C Blattman. Private

Ernest Bliss. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 August 1916

T E Blissett. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery

W Blissett. Private, Canadian Regiment

Alfred Block. Prince of Wales’s Leinster Regiment (Royal Canadians), died 10 August 1915

William Reginald Blunt. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 21 August 1916

Eric Brian Blurton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Claude Adolphus Board. Rifle Brigade, died 18 September 1914

Harold Septimus Board. Rifle Brigade, died 31 May 1916

Henry James Bodle. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 3 May 1917

E U Body. Major, Royal Field Artilery

J W P Boismaison. Lance Corporal, Queen Victoria Rifles

John Bolton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 September 1918

Albert James Bond. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

George Henry Boniface. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 January 1915

Albert Ephraim De Boo. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

John William Booker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 October 1916

George William Boon. Deck Hand in the Royal Naval Reserve. Died on Tuesday, March 28, 1916 Age 45

Edward Booth. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 10 April 1917

Frederick Booth. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, died 4 March 1916

Arthur Borrow. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 October 1915

George Bosting. Coldstream Guards, died 31 July 1917

C. S. Bothwell. Royal Engineers, died 31 May 1918

Herbert Bounds. London Regiment, died 1 July 1916

Harold Bourne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

C J Bowles. Able Seaman, HMS Partridge

Frederick Bowles. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 September 1917

Percy John Bowra. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

Ida Thekla Bowser. Nursing Sister in the Voluntary Aid Detachment. Died on Saturday, January 11, 1919

Frederick Edward Boxall. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 July 1916

Harry Boxall. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 24 April 1918

Henry Thomas Boyce. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 6 May 1915

George Thomas Braban. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 November 1917

Alfred George Brackpool. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 July 1916

John Bradford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 October 1914

E A Bradley. Lance Corporal, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Jack Albert Bradley. London Regiment, died 30 October 1917

William Henry Bradley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1917

J Bradshaw. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Alfred Alexander Brand. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 7 October 1916

B N Brand. Private, Australian Imperial Force

Spencer Charles Brann. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 27 August 1918

T A Brant. Driver, 124 Field Convoy Royal Engineers

G Brasier. Able Seaman HMTD 35

Herbert Jack Brasier. Machine Gun Corps, died 21 March 1918

L Brasier. Petty Officer, HMS Good Hope

William Brasier. South Staffordshire Regiment, died 25 September 1918

Alfred George Bray. Border Regiment, died 15 January 1916

W Bray. Able Seaman, RNVR

Walter Braybon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1917

Frederick Owen Brazier. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Harry Brazil. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 17 April 1918

H G Breach. Private, Army Vetinary Corps

E Breeds. Able Seaman RNR

Nelson Breeze. Army Service Corps, died 8 January 1916

L G H Brett. Gunner, Machine Gun Corps and Tank Corps

Thomas Brett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 June 1916

William Charles Brett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 February 1917

B P Brickett. Able Seaman, HMS Queen Mary

Stanley George Bridge. Durham Light Infantry, died 10 April 1917

Arthur James Bridgeland. Coldstream Guards, died 11 December 1916

Hubert Edward Bridgeland. Coldstream Guards, died 28 September 1915

J Bridgeland. Corporal, Royal Garrison Artillery

J G Bridgeland. Guardsman, Coldstream Guards

W T Bridgeland. Lance Corporal, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

A R Bridger. Able Seaman, RNVR

Reginald Wilfred Brigden. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 14 February 1917

William James Briggs. Royal Engineers, died 9 November 1918

E Brighale. Rifleman, Rifle Brigade

Ernest Brignall. Rifle Brigade, died 19 December 1914

Frederick George Brignell. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 14 February 1917

P Bristow. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Edward George Britt. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 11 June 1916

Lionel George Henry Britt. Royal Tank Corps, died 21 March 1918

Charles William Frederick Britton. Private in the Bedfordshire Regiment. Died on Wednesday, September 17, 1919 Age 21

Frank Broadhead. Labour Corps, died 18 August 1918

Cecil Brook. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 9 December 1916

Fred Brook. Essex Regiment, died 13 October 1915

Robert Edward Brook. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 7 June 1915

Robert Henry Brooks. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Albert Edward Brown. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 September 1916

Albert William Brown. Grenadier Guards, died 27 September 1918

C Brown. Private, 8 Royal Sussex Regiment

E J Brown. Lance Corporal, Royal Sussex

Ernest Edward Brown. London Regiment, died 26 July 1916

Ezekiel Brown. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 26 September 1915

H H W Brown. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Tuesday, October 1, 1918

Henry Harry Brown. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 December 1914

Henry Richard Brown. Sapper in the Canadian Engineers Canadian. Died on Tuesday, January 16, 1917 Age 47

J B Brown. Rifleman, 12 London Regiment

J Brown. 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

John Brown. Army Service Corps, died 3 November 1918

P Brown. Private, Royal Engineers

Robert Clyde Brown. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Monday, February 5, 1917 Age 19

T Brown. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

W Brown. Guardsman, Grenadier Guards

W G C Brown. Brevet Lieut-Colonel in the Royal Engineers. Died on Monday, May 26, 1919

Edgar Gossett Browne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 April 1918

Amos Bruce. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 May 1919

W Bruce. Private in the Canadian Engineers Canadian. Died on Monday, October 2, 1916

George Stephen Brunger. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 17 November 1917

Albert Brunning. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

G E Brunton. Trooper

R J Brunton. Rifleman, 3 Rifle Brigade

C J Bryant. Sapper, Home Counties Royal Engineers

Ernest Bryant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 March 1918

Harry Bryant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 August 1917

Nelson Luther Bryant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 February 1916

William Henry Bryant. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 27 October 1918

Jesse Buck. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 May 1918

Charles Buckwell. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 11 July 1917

A C Budden. 4 Officer, Royal Ind Marines

H R Budden. Lieutenant, 3 Dorset Regiment

A S Bulgin. Private, Australian Imperial Force

William Albert Bulgin. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Henry Bull. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 May 1915

Thomas Huam Bull. Grenadier Guards, died 10 February 1915

A E Bullock. Captain RAMC

C H Bumstead. Private

F Bumstead. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frank Henry Bumstead. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

George Bumstead. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 November 1917

James William Bumstead. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 0 January 1900

Robert Bumstead. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 31 March 1918

Stephen James Bumstead. Private in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Saturday, December 19, 1914 Age 16

William Burden. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 3 July 1916

Archibald William Burge. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 23 October 1914

Herbert Victor Burge. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 15 September 1914

Russell Burge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

A H Burgess. Private

Fred Burgess. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 18 August 1916

Henry Thomas Burgess. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

P J Burgess. Private in the The Buffs (East Kent Regiment). Died on Saturday, July 10, 1920 Age 18

R Burgess. Private, Middlesex Regiment

Reginald Thomas Burgess. Machine Gun Corps, died 11 April 1918

Roderick Henry Burgess. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 27 May 1918

William John Burnett. Royal Tank Corps, died 23 August 1918

Alfred Burr. Royal Engineers, died 24 March 1918

Charles Edward Burridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1918

G A Burson. Able Seaman, SS The Duchess

Albert Ernest Burt. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 15 May 1917

Albert Harry Burt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1917

Frederick George Burt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 May 1918

John James Burt. Essex Regiment, died 26 April 1918

Mark Burt. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 4 May 1917

Richard Burt. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 11 March 1915

A W Burton. Private, Royal West Kent

Cecil Alfred Burton. London Regiment, died 10 August 1918

Hedley John Burton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

J A Burton. Clstr (First Class Stoker) HMS Aboukir

N J Burton. Corporal, Royal Field Artillery

Alfred John Buss. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 August 1916

Jesse Buss. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 March 1916

Ernest Butchers. Rifle Brigade, died 23 August 1918

Arthur Butler. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

John Butler. London Regiment, died 23 March 1918

Wallace Butler. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Arthur James Butters. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Frederick Alfred Button. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 5 September 1917

Sidney Caddel. Hampshire Regiment, died 10 November 1918

Leonard John Caister. Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment, died 24 June 1918

A Callander. Lance Corporal 16 Lancashire Fusiliers

W R L Calrow. Lieutenant, 1 Loyal North Lancashire

Albert Camp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

William Campany. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Henry George Campbell. Corporal in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Wednesday, October 6, 1920 Age 35

Walter Frank Canning. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 November 1916

Alfred Cannon. Machine Gun Corps, died 24 March 1918

E Cannon. Cadet. Artists Rifles

Frederick Wilbar Cannon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 July 1918

George Canton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 March 1918

Benjamin Carey. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 3 October 1918

George Edward Carey. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 31 July 1917

George William Carey. Coldstream Guards, died 8 May 1915

Montague Leonard Carley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

F A Carlisle. Lieutenant, Royal Fusiliers

Stanley Carnaghan. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 March 1915

Owen Carrick. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 9 February 1917

William Carswell. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 28 March 1918

Charles Carter. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 March 1918

Charles Henry Carter. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

George Carter. Private in the Royal Scots. Died on Sunday, April 11, 1920 Age 30

John Edward Carter. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Robert George Carter. Cadet in the Royal Air Force. Died on Thursday, June 20, 1918 Age 18

William Sidney Carter. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, died 9 April 1917

William Thomas Carter. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 January 1915

Gilbert Casiraghi. London Regiment, died 25 April 1918

Rudolph Casiraghi. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 5 October 1917

Frederick James Cassell. Northumberland Fusiliers, died 9 April 1917

Christopher Castle. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 September 1917

F J Castle. Private, Northumberland Fusiliers

Arthur George Catt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Bert Catt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 March 1915

Frederick James Catt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 March 1916

James Henry Catt. London Regiment, died 18 September 1918

John Catt. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 25 June 1915

Joseph Bertram Catt. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 November 1916

Norman Catt. Coldstream Guards, died 16 September 1916

Reginald Catt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Frederick Catton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Frederick James Chandler. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 30 September 1918

Horace Chantler. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 8 July 1917

Frank Chapman. Royal Tank Corps, died 2 November 1918

Frank Edward Chapman. Rifleman in the Rifle Brigade. Died on Friday, November 29, 1918 Age 39

Frank James Albert Chapman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 July 1915

Frederick Chapman. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 26 September 1916

H Chapman. Private, 5 Royal Fusiliers

Thomas Chapman. Royal Irish Regiment, died 19 July 1918

V S Chapman. Private, Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers

Thomas Henry Chase. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 November 1917

William Chase. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 December 1916

Albert Edward Chatfield. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 October 1914

Jonathan Cheeseman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 February 1917

William Charles Cheeseman. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 2 December 1917

Ernest Cheesman. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 24 June 1917

Charles Chenery. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 15 February 1917

Chester -Master. R Col 13 RRR Corps

R Chivers. Sergeant, 75 Canadian Regiment

James Walter Christensen. Private in the Australian Infantry, A.I.F. Australian. Died on Saturday, August 12, 1916 Age 37

Frank Barnes Christmas. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 12 October 1917

Erling Victor Chunn. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

C E Clark. Sergeant, 1/17 London Regiment

Ernest James Clark. Royal Engineers, died 11 April 1917

F Clark. Private, Australian Imperial Force

G Clark. Private, East Surrey Regiment

James Clark. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

Louis Frederick Clark. London Regiment, died 26 January 1918

William Henry Clarke. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Charles Clayton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 July 1916

Bertie John Cleaver. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 19 May 1916

Stanley Clegg. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 7 October 1916

T Cleverley. Rifleman in the King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Died on Monday, December 6, 1920

Gerald Walter Clifford. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 24 July 1916

Harry Arthur Cliften. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 26 September 1915

George Clifton. Essex Regiment, died 6 August 1918

H A Clifton. Private, The Buffs Regiment

William George Clifton. Princess Victoria’s (Royal Irish Fusiliers), died 24 August 1918

George Cloake. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Sidney Cloke. Dorsetshire Regiment, died 31 August 1917

Albert Clout. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 30 September 1917

Sidney Clouting. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Ebenezer Richard Cobby. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 March 1918

George Henry Cockett. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 16 July 1916

Horace Edward Cockett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 April 1918

C J Colbran. Petty Officer

Thomas George Colbran. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

G F Cole. Lieutenant, 19 Canadian Regiment

Harry Ely Cole. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 24 July 1915

Charles Frederick Coleman. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 17 October 1918

G Coleman. Private

G F Coleman. Private

J Coleman. Private, 31 Canadian Regiment

Sidney Coleman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 June 1917

C W Collard. Lance Corporal, 1 Cameronian Regiment

S A Collier. Lance Corporal, 7 Devonshire Regiment

Bertram Frederick Collins. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 10 May 1916

C F Collins. Private

G W Collins. Private, 3 Royal Sussex Regiment

John Charles Collins. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1917

Lewis Arthur Collins. Manchester Regiment, died 13 April 1917

S T Collins. Lieutenant, 7 Lancashire Fusiliers

William James Collins. London Regiment, died 21 April 1918

Frederick James Colvin. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment, died 12 April 1918

Leonard Colvin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1917

Frederick Connors. Royal Dublin Fusiliers, died 22 April 1918

Ernest Cook. Machine Gun Corps, died 1 December 1917

F N Cook. Private in the Royal Fusiliers. Died on Saturday, April 2, 1921 Age 26

Norman Cook. Royal Engineers, died 20 January 1918

Thomas Henry Cook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 August 1916

Stanley Cooke. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Gilbert Ernest Coomber. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 August 1918

T H Coomber. Rifleman, 18 Kings R R Corps

Warren Coombes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 October 1916

Edward Cooper. Sergeant in the Canadian Garrison Artillery Canadian. Died on Saturday, October 5, 1918 Age 31

Percival Cooper. London Regiment, died 6 September 1918

Morrice Copland. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 March 1915

W H Cork. Rifleman, 14 Royal Irish Rifles

T Corke. Private in the Middlesex Regiment. Died on Friday, February 28, 1919

Graham Cornish. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1916

F. Cornwall. Royal Engineers, died 9 November 1914

H F Cornwall. Staff Sergeant, 2 Home Counties RFA

J Cornwall. Private. 4 Middlesex Regiment

George Thomas Corps. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 2 October 1914

H W Corps. Private, Oxford & Buckinghmashire Light Infantry

George Robert Cottingham. Coldstream Guards, died 23 March 1918

Frank Couchman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 September 1916

W Couchman. Sergeant, Royal Sussex Regiment

W W Couldery. Private, 4 Canadian Regiment

Douglas Johnstone Coulter. Gunner in the Canadian Light Trench Mortar Battery Canadian. Died on Thursday, December 5, 1918 Age 22

E Court. Private, Hon Artillery Company

Percy V. Coussens. Highland Light Infantry, died 12 October 1918

Alfred John Covell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

L C Coventry. Captain, South Nottinghmashire Hussars

H C Cowley. Private in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Thursday, August 31, 1916

Harry Crichton Cowley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 August 1916

James Louis Cowlin. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 2 December 1917

Albert Cox. Royal Engineers, died 15 January 1918

C W G Cox. Private in the Royal Army Medical Corps. Died on Sunday, May 11, 1919

Edward George Cox. Machine Gun Corps, died 5 October 1918

G E Cox. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

G H Cox. Corporal, Australian Imperial Force

George Cox. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 March 1916

George Leonard Cox. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William Albany Cox. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 15 November 1917

Arthur Henry Lambert Cramer. South Wales Borderers, died 31 October 1914

Albert Cramp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 September 1917

Arthur Herbert Cramp. Army Service Corps, died 22 September 1917

David Scott Cramp. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 9 August 1918

Edward William Balkham Cramp. Essex Regiment, died 6 August 1915

George Cramp. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 3 September 1916

Leonard Cramp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 August 1916

Percy Crampton. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 3 September 1916

A O Creagh. Captain, 120 Rajputana Regiment

F A Creed. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Harold Creed. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1917

Harry Creed. Royal Engineers, died 17 April 1918

Frederick Crisp. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 14 February 1917

Charles Lewis Crocker. Royal Engineers, died 29 May 1918

Clement Bernard Croft. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Gilbert Croft. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Hazel Croft. London Regiment, died 11 March 1916

Victor Albert Croft. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 April 1918

William Croft. Royal Irish Regiment, died 16 March 1915

Roger Joseph Crook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 October 1917

Henry Crossingham. London Regiment, died 6 May 1917

Douglas Crouch. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1915

Edward Crouch. London Regiment, died 10 June 1917

Harry Crouch. Machine Gun Corps, died 1 August 1917

J W Crouch. Able Seaman

William Charles Crouch. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 July 1917

William Henry Crouch. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 March 1918

G H Crowhurst. Rifleman, 23 Rifle Brigade

Thomas Crutchley. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 28 July 1916

Harry Cruttenden. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 26 August 1914

Henry John Cruttenden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 August 1918

Herbert Cruttenden. East Surrey Regiment, died 9 August 1917

William Cruttenden. London Regiment, died 10 August 1917

William Thomas Cumberlidge. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, died 2 March 1916

Cecil Curtis. Army Service Corps, died 8 January 1916

E Curtis. Driver, Army Vetinary Corps

J E Curtis. Private in the Army Veterinary Corps. Died on Saturday, November 9, 1918

Percy John Curtis. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 23 March 1918

W Curtis. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Friday, December 22, 1916

A C Cushen. Lieutenant, 11 Royal Sussex Regiment

Sydney Arthur Dabbs. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 April 1916

Albert Edward Dale. Private in the Royal Army Service Corps. Died on Saturday, July 19, 1919 Age 19

H J Dale. Private, 20 Canadian Regiment

Leonard Arthur William Dancer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 April 1918

Walter James Daniel. Royal Engineers, died 22 June 1916

Frederick John Edward Dann. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 June 1916

Frederick Walter Dann. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

R D’Arcy Whittaker. Captain, Royal Sussex Regiment

Edward Ernest Dash. Guards Machine Gun Regiment, died 5 October 1918

Herbert Garnet Wolesley Dash. Scots Guards, died 6 August 1917

John Lusby Dash. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 November 1916

B Daunt. Lieutenant, Royal Sussex Regiment

F A Davey. Private, West Yorkshire Regiment

S Davidson. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Friday, February 9, 1917

J Davies. Private, Middlesex Regiment

Richard William Davies. South Wales Borderers, died 20 September 1918

C G Davis. Private, London Rifle Brigade

Ewart Anthony Davis. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 19 September 1918

John Davis. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment, died 15 April 1917

Sydney Robert Davis. Army Service Corps, died 26 January 1916

W E Davis. Gunner in the Royal Garrison Artillery. Died on Thursday, April 20, 1916 Age 30

James Davison. London Regiment, died 27 July 1916

Norman Edgar Dawson. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 3 September 1916

Percy Alfred Dawson. London Regiment, died 9 July 1915

Reginald Dawson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 September 1917

Thomas Dawson. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 31 July 1917

G E Dawson-Bishop. Corporal, 4 Herts Regiment

John Friend de Gruchy. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 20 January 1918

F R L de Salis. Lieutenant, Royal Canadians

John Deacon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 February 1915

David Deadman. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 9 September 1917

J Deadman. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

A Deeprose. Sapper, Royal Engineers

Ernest William Deeprose. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

H Deeprose. Lance Corporal, 28 Batallion Canadians

J Deeprose. Private, 128 Battalion Canadians

William Arthur Deeprose. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment, died 11 October 1918

A Delves. 1st Class Petty Officer, HMS Coastguards

J E Dengate. Private, Sussex Yeomanry

James Dengate. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 September 1917

James Dengate. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 September 1918

Arthur Reginald Dennett. Royal Engineers, died 19 July 1918

F M Dennett. Lieutenant, Royak Air Force

James Henry Dennis. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 23 April 1917

Arthur Walter Dew. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 23 March 1918

John William Dickerson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 June 1918

Samuel Corrig Dickson. Private in the 3rd (King’s Own) Hussars. Died on Monday, March 8, 1915 Age 36

Bert Diggens. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

B Diggins. Private, 12 Royal Sussex Regiment

A H Diton. Able Seaman, Royal Navy

A W Diton. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Division

George Henry Diton. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 11 August 1917

Edward Divall. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 November 1918

Frank Divall. Hampshire Regiment, died 9 August 1916

John Dixie. Royal Engineers, died 18 August 1916

Caleb Clifford Dobell. Lieutenant in the Royal Engineers. Died on Sunday, November 17, 1918 Age 44

Francis Ernest Stanley Dodson. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 14 November 1917

Edward Clement Doran. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 17 November 1915

William Alfred Douch. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 26 October 1917

William Henry Douch. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Harry George Albert Douney. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 25 August 1918

Stephen William Dowden. Coldstream Guards, died 28 December 1914

Henry David Dowle. Hampshire Regiment, died 23 October 1918

D Down. Sergeant, Imperial Australian Force

William Jos Down. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 10 May 1915

Alfred Dray. Royal Engineers, died 6 March 1915

M Drew. Lieutenant, 6 Middlesex Regiment

Ernest Drury. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 17 February 1917

James Drury. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1916

J Ducksworth. Corporal, 2 Home Counties Royal Engineers

Percy James Dudeney. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 May 1915

J Dudworth. Corporal

F S Duke. Lance Corporal, 4 Middlesex Regiment

Godfrey Charles Duke. Labour Corps, died 14 May 1918

Herbert Duke. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

J Duke. Captain, 11 Essex Regiment

Victor George Duke. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Percy William Duly. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 24 November 1916

Albert Dumbrell. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, died 12 April 1917

J T Dunbar. Lance Serjeant in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment. Died on Sunday, November 26, 1916

John Thomas Dunbar. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 26 November 1916

James Robert Duncan Dundas. Cadet in the Royal Flying Corps. Died on Friday, February 1, 1918 Age 18

A L S Dunk. Lance Corporal, 1 Wales Borders

Alfred James Dunk. Royal Engineers, died 14 November 1916

David Thomas Dunk. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 March 1916

G A Dunk. Seargent, 76 Canadian Regiment

Harry Dunk. London Regiment, died 11 August 1918

Charles Dunmall. London Regiment, died 4 October 1917

Harold Reginald Dunn. London Regiment, died 9 October 1916

Archibald Dunster. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 March 1915

Edward William Durrant. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 4 October 1917

Frank Barber Durrant. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 30 June 1918

Jesse Durrant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 October 1917

E A Dyer. Lieutenant, 9 Shropshire Light Infantry

John Ealden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 October 1918

John East. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 31 March 1915

Charles Alfred Easton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 October 1916

Ernest Easton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

G C Easton. Lieutenant, Royal Air Force

F C Eastwood. Able Seaman, Howe Battery RNVR

F Eastwood. Able Seaman,, HMS St George

W Eastwood. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Albert Eddy. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 30 September 1917

W Edmunds. Lance Corporal, 3 Home Counties Royal Engineers

W H Edmunds. Lance Corporal in the Royal Engineers. Died on Sunday, October 3, 1915 Age 20

William Henry Edmunds. Royal Engineers, died 3 October 1915

A S Edwards. Private, Canadian Expeditionary Force

Alfred Frank Edwards. London Regiment, died 9 September 1915

Harry Edwards. Royal Dublin Fusiliers, died 9 September 1916

Harry Frank Edwards. London Regiment, died 30 March 1917

John Edwards. Labour Corps, died 1 July 1917

James Henry Eggleton. Private in the Royal Army Service Corps. Died on Saturday, July 12, 1919 Age 56

A F Eldridge. Private, 48 Canadian Highlanders

Albert Eldridge. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 7 November 1914

Alfred Godfrey Eldridge. Army Service Corps, died 26 November 1917

Arthur Eldridge. Coldstream Guards, died 2 April 1918

Bertram Eldridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 September 1918

Frank Eldridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 August 1916

Reginald Edward Eldridge. Gunner in the Royal Field Artillery. Died on Thursday, February 26, 1920 Age 21

Samuel Footland Eldridge. London Regiment, died 25 October 1916

Stephen George Eldridge. Army Service Corps, died 12 March 1915

W G Eldridge. Sergeant, 28 Canadians

W H Eldridge. Driver, Royal Engineers

Frank Alfred Richard Elliot. The Royal Scots (Lothian Regiment), died 4 August 1917

Ernest William Elliott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Stanley John Elliott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 November 1917

Albert George Ellis. Rifle Brigade, died 9 August 1915

Charles Ellis. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 25 September 1915

David Ellis. Welsh Regiment, died 26 September 1915

George Ellis. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 August 1918

James Ellis. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, died 31 July 1917

T Ellis. Private, 25 Middlesex Regiment

T Ellis. Stoker, HMS Pembroke

Thomas Ellis. Rifle Brigade, died 17 January 1915

J Elphick. Private, 5 Royal Suissex Regiment

Sydney John Elphick. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 May 1915

Walter Elphick. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 September 1918

John Henry Ely. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 1 August 1917

H Emery. Private in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers. Died on Saturday, February 8, 1919

Albert Edward Emmerich. The Royal Welsh (Welch) Fusiliers, died 30 August 1918

A E Emmerick. Private, 17, Royal Welsh Fusiliers

Samuel Phillip Enefer. Royal Engineers, died 5 February 1917

Charles Epps. Rifle Brigade, died 9 May 1915

G E Epps. Gunner in the Royal Field Artillery. Died on Saturday, November 15, 1919 Age 27

Burton John Errey. London Regiment, died 4 August 1916

A Etheridge. Lance Corporal, 13 Canadian Highlanders

John Albert Frank Eustace. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

J A F Eustes. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

F Eva. Private in the Norfolk Regiment. Died on Thursday, November 7, 1918

Edward George Evans. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 31 August 1916

Harold Evans. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 12 October 1917

Henry Evans. East Surrey Regiment, died 6 December 1917

Kingsley Alan Evans. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Saturday, December 18, 1915 Age 21

R E Evans. Private, Princess Pat Canadian Lightr Infantry

Willie Evans. Royal Irish Regiment, died 9 March 1918

Charles William Evenden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 October 1917

Ernest Evenden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 September 1916

Thomas Henry Eversfield. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Saturday, March 17, 1917

L T Excell. Sergeant, 7 East York Regiment

Thomas Excell. East Yorkshire Regiment, died 30 October 1918

Reginald Eydes. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 15 October 1917

W F Kenward. Sapper

L O Fairman. Bombardier, Royal Field Artillery

P G Fairman. Lance Corporal, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Stephen Francis Fairman. Coldstream Guards, died 15 September 1916

H G Faraker. Private, Canadian Expeditionary Force

A G Farmer. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Isaac Henry Farmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 October 1918

J R Farmer. Private, Royal Fusliers

Ralph Jack Farmer. London Regiment, died 22 August 1918

T F Farmer. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Richard Victor Farminer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Albert Edward Farrier. London Regiment, died 4 August 1916

Thomas Frederick Farrier. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 May 1915

W J Farrier. Trimmer, HMS India

Frederick Farroll. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 27 August 1918

Herbert George Feist. Army Service Corps, died 7 November 1918

John Thomas Feist. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Jesse Fellowes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 September 1917

Frederick James Fellows. Royal Engineers, died 6 April 1917

George Fellows. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 July 1916

George James Fellows. London Regiment, died 7 June 1917

Owen Fellows. Royal Munster Fusiliers, died 4 October 1918

Percy James Fellows. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 13 October 1918

William Felton-smith. Chief Petty Officer in the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. Died on Saturday, February 20, 1915 Age 51

I W Field. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Percy Frederick Field. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 19 July 1916

Reginald Field. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 October 1916

Thomas Field. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 August 1916

Edward Ceoil Fielder. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 19 July 1916

W H Finch. Corporal, Royal Defence Corps

F. Fisher. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 8 October 1916

P H Fisher. Lieutenant, 10 Royal Sussex Regiment

Robert Claude Worthington Fitnum. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 18 October 1918

Charles Richard Fitsell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Herbert Fitzell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 March 1918

Frederick George Flecknoe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Frederick Nelson Fletcher. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 20 March 1917

Henry Frederick Flint. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 28 May 1917

Charles Henry Fogden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Charles Foord. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 10 December 1918

R Foord. Private, Northumberland Regiment

Reginald Foord. London Regiment, died 5 May 1918

S J Foord. Sergeant, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Clement Ford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 May 1915

Ernest John Ford. Rifle Brigade, died 22 September 1917

T Forward. Private in the Royal Army Service Corps. Died on Friday, November 29, 1918

Edward George Foskett. London Regiment, died 4 November 1917

Alfred Foster. London Regiment, died 23 March 1918

Alfred Foster. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 September 1916

Alfred Foster. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 April 1916

B Foster. Signaller, Royal Naval Division

Cyril Lambert Foster. Air Mechanic 1st Class in the Royal Air Force. Died on Wednesday, April 23, 1919 Age 23

F Foster. 1st Class Petty Officer, RNVR

J J Foster. Sapper

Percy George Foster. Second Lieutenant in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Sunday, April 2, 1916 Age 23

Reginald Arthur Foster. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 6 September 1918

Stephen Foster. King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, died 8 May 1915

W A Foster. Signaller, 21 Middlesex Regiment

A Francis. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Bertram Francis. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 16 July 1917

Charles Arthur Francis. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

E G Francis. Private, Royal Army Service Corps

A Frands. Private

Frank William Franks. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 January 1916

Frederick William Freear. Labour Corps, died 7 September 1917

R I Freed. Sapper, Royal Engineers

H Freeland. Private, 9 Royal Sussex Regiment

Albert Henry Freeman. Rifle Brigade, died 9 August 1915

George Freeman. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 27 September 1918

John Alfred Freeman. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 7 June 1917

Frederick James French. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

H G French. Boy Telegraphist, submarine L55

H F Frend. Lieutenant, 8 Northamptonshire Regiment

E Friend. Trooper, West Kent Yeomanry

Edward Frost. Worcestershire Regiment, died 25 January 1917

Ernest Fuller. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 August 1916

Frank Fuller. London Regiment, died 1 July 1916

H A Fuller. Lieutenant, Royal Engineers

I W Fuller. Private

James Fuller. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Philip Fuller. Royal Munster Fusiliers, died 7 May 1915

Reginald Arthur Fuller. Private in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Friday, October 29, 1920 Age 26

Thomas John Fuller. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 15 April 1917

William Fuller. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 17 May 1917

Charles Henry Funnell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Frederick Funnell. London Regiment, died 29 April 1917

W C Funnell. Private, Queen’s Royal West Surrey

William F. Funnell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 July 1916

Arthur Robert Gain. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 24 October 1918

Alfred John Gains. South Staffordshire Regiment, died 7 November 1914

Frank Gale. Rifle Brigade, died 11 March 1917

J H Gale. Lance Corporal, 11 East Surrey Regiment

A V Gallop. Leading Seaman, SS Strabo

Frederick Clement Gallop. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 2 July 1916

Cecil Hinds Arthur Galloway. Corporal in the Royal Field Artillery. Died on Friday, March 12, 1915 Age 21

John Galpin. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 15 August 1915

Charles Edward Gander. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

John Gander. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Percy Albert Gander. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 March 1915

J G B Gardner. Rifleman, Civil Service Rifles

John George Bruce Gardner. London Regiment, died 18 August 1918

Robert Arnold Garner. Grenadier Guards, died 31 July 1917

William Walter Garner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1915

J H Garnier. Captain, London Regiment

John Warren Garnier. Captain in the The Queen’s (Royal West Surrey Regiment). Died on Friday, May 28, 1915 Age 38

Herbert Garton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 November 1916

Charles Alfred Gasson. Royal Defence Corps, died 4 August 1918

H Gasson. Able Seaman, HMS Castor

John Gasson. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 10 January 1915

Francis Gawthern. Worcestershire Regiment, died 19 July 1918

Jack Gearing. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Charles Gell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

A George. Private, Canadian Expeditionary Force

S George. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Voluntary Reserve

W Gibbs. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

I B Gibson. Lance Corporal, 16 Middlesex Regiment

Thomas Barton Gibson. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 19 July 1917

W C Gilbert. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Walter Henry Gill. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Frederick Stephen Michael Gillham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 March 1916

A Gilliat-Smith. Lieutenant, Royal Engineers

John Richard Gilpin. Devonshire Regiment, died 4 August 1917

John Owen Gladman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

David Gladwish. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 23 February 1917

William Gladwish. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 August 1916

Albert Edward Glazier. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 17 April 1918

Archibald Glazier. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 22 April 1917

Cecil Frederick Glazier. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 17 July 1917

G J Glazier. Lance Corporal, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Henry Stephen Glazier. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Robert Glazier. London Regiment, died 6 August 1916

Donald W. Glenister. London Regiment, died 11 July 1918

V R Glenister. Rifleman, Queen’s Westminster Rifles

Vernon Howard Glenister. London Regiment, died 1 July 1916

William Montague Glenister. Scots Guards, died 18 December 1914

William Glue. London Regiment, died 2 October 1917

W G Glyde. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artilery

A W Godden. Sergeant, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick William Godden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 January 1917

George Godden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 March 1916

Thomas Henry Godden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 January 1917

William Godden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 October 1916

Montague Albert Godfrey. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 15 April 1918

Charles Theodore Godward. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 2 September 1918

Frank Golding. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 June 1918

A Goldsack. Able Seaman, Royal Navy

Jack Goldsmith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 March 1918

Sidney Frank William Goldup. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 12 October 1917

George Goodall. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 February 1916

Arthur James Goodhall. Private in the Worcestershire Regiment. Died on Wednesday, August 30, 1916 Age 35

Alfred Goodman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 March 1917

W Goodman. Private, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick Goodsell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 July 1916

James Goodsell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 31 May 1918

Percy Goodsell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 May 1915

Thomas Goodsell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 September 1916

William Arthur Goodsell. Hampshire Regiment, died 1 July 1916

E F N Gossett-Browne. Corporal, Royal Sussex Regiment

G Govier. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Thursday, February 27, 1919 Age 26

Charles Frederick Gower. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, died 9 May 1917

Charles Henry Gower. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 July 1917

Edgar Albert Gower. Dorsetshire Regiment, died 31 August 1915

Frank Gower. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 27 October 1918

H G Gower. Able Seaman, Royal Navy

Thomas Henry Gower. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 12 March 1915

Richard Grabham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 September 1916

F C Granger. Lieutenant

Charles Grant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 August 1916

Maurice Edward Grant. Welsh Guards, died 18 May 1918

G G Gray. Lieutenant, Oxford & Buckinghamshire Light Infantry

G J Gray. Private

G M Gray. Lieutenant, Royal West Kent

George Gray. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 March 1916

F S Greatwood. Flight Lieutenant, Royal Air Force

Edwin James Green. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Alfred Greenaway. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

William Henry Greenfield. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 6 August 1917

Charles Grensted. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 2 November 1918

Maurice Arthur Grey. Border Regiment, died 14 October 1918

G W Griffen. Able Seaman, HMS Lynx

J Griffen. Able Seaman, HMS Jacamar

Percy Griffen. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1917

Frederick Griffiths. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

John William Griffiths. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 2 June 1918

William Thomas Griffiths. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

James Groombridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 June 1917

V A Groombridge. 1st Class Petty Officer, HMS Hampshire

J W Grout. Major, Australian Imperial Force

Harold Grumbridge. London Regiment, died 9 February 1915

Augustus Guest. Yorkshire Hussars (Alexandra, Princes of Wales’ Own), died 2 November 1918

S Guildford. Private in the Royal Canadian Regiment Canadian. Died on Sunday, January 14, 1917

Charles Wheldon Gurney. London Regiment, died 4 October 1917

Albert Gurr. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 September 1916

Jesse Gurr. Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers, died 7 August 1917

Albert Harold Gutsell. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 13 September 1918

George Gutsell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 April 1918

Richard Guttridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 March 1918

G N D Gwyne-Griffiths. Captain, Royal Engineers

Stephen Thompson Haffenden. East Lancashire Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Alfred James Hake. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 July 1916

Leonard Hale. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 9 December 1914

Stuart Anthony Hale. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 13 October 1917

J Hall. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

C T Hambly. Private, 2 Seaforth Highlanders

E Hameau. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

S Hammond. Private, 1 East Kent Regiment

Edward Wrey Hanby. Second Lieutenant in the Middlesex Regiment. Died on Monday, April 30, 1917 Age 20

A Hankey. Private in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers. Died on Thursday, December 3, 1914 Age 33

Ernest Victor Harborough. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 15 September 1918

Frederick Thomas Harbour. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Eric John Harding. London Regiment, died 19 July 1916

J Harding. Sergeant Major, 20 Royal Fusiliers

Ernest Hardy. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Joseph James Harlott. Coldstream Guards, died 15 October 1915

Thomas Harlott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

A E Harman. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Arthur Harman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Ernest Harman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 March 1915

George Harman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

William Harman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 August 1917

Alfred Harmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 July 1915

Alfred James Harmer. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 26 September 1915

Harold Edwin Harmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Henry James Frederick Harmer. Rifle Brigade, died 2 September 1918

Herbert Henry Harmer. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 6 October 1916

Jesse Harmer. Prince of Wales’s Volunteers (South Lancashire) Regiment, died 25 October 1918

John Charles Harmer. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 2 October 1918

Percy Harmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 March 1918

Richard Carruthers Harmer. London Regiment, died 3 May 1917

S H Harmer. Private

Wilfred Harmer. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 3 May 1917

A D Harris. Cooks Mate, HMS Laforey

A Harris. Private, 2 Duke Wellingtons Regiment

B P Harris. Lance Corporal, Austrlian Imperial Force

Edward John Harris. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 April 1918

Frederick Robert Harris. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 13 August 1915

John Albert Charles Harris. Machine Gun Corps, died 29 May 1918

W J Harris. Cadet in the Royal Air Force. Died on Saturday, June 8, 1918

Walter William Harris. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 9 May 1918

Henry Edmund Harrison. London Regiment, died 25 September 1915

P J Harrod. Private, 9 Royal Sussex Regiment

Peter James Harrod. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 August 1916

Arthur Charles Reginald Hart. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 3 May 1915

Joseph Hart. Gunner in the Royal Field Artillery. Died on Monday, November 5, 1917 Age 36

F Harvey. Private, Australian Expeditionary Force

H. W. Harvey. Royal Engineers, died 2 June 1915

Albert John Harwood. Royal Engineers, died 15 November 1917

G Harwood. Lieutenant, Machine Gun Corps

William James Haskell. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 20 August 1917

James Hassell. Private in the Training Reserve. Died on Wednesday, November 6, 1918

J R Haste. Seaman, HMS Ramsey

W Haste. Air Mechanic, RAF

Frederick Hatton. Prince of Wales’s Volunteers (South Lancashire) Regiment, died 11 June 1917

R Hawker. Rifleman, Queen’s Westminster Rifles

Lee Haydon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Henry Hayler. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 August 1916

Richard Hayler. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 21 July 1916

Thomas Hayler. Royal Scots Fusiliers, died 4 April 1915

William Nelson Hayter. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 9 April 1918

Albert Hayward. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1915

Frederick Hazelden. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Joseph George Hazlehurst. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 12 October 1917

A C Head. Private, 81 Training Reserve Battalion

William Charles Heard. Petty Officer in the H.M. Coastguard. Died on Thursday, February 12, 1920 Age 47

George Heasman. London Regiment, died 9 October 1917

Edgar Heasmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

Francis Harold Hebb. Private in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Wednesday, February 12, 1919 Age 23

Alfred Henley. Rifle Brigade, died 30 May 1918

Robert Henrys. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 September 1916

Alick Henshaw. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 15 April 1918

George Robert Henson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 September 1916

Frederick Henwood. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 5 September 1915

Charles Hepden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 March 1917

G Hepworth. Captain, Royal Field Artillery

Audrey Heritage. Nurse in the Voluntary Aid Detachment. Died on Thursday, October 31, 1918 Age 17

Charles Richard Herriett. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 3 May 1917

S J Heselden. Sapper, Royal Engineers

Seth Thomas Heselden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 May 1915

Stephen Inkerman Heselden. Royal Engineers, died 13 December 1917

George Hesmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Walpole Hewlett. Rifle Brigade, died 20 September 1917

Henry James Hibbert. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 28 September 1916

J G Hickman. Lieutenant, Royal Fioeld Artillery

Tom Higgs. Coldstream Guards, died 25 December 1914

William Highwood. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 10 April 1918

F J Hilder. Private, K O Y L Infantry

Frederick Charles Hilder. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 July 1916

Arthur Hill. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 August 1917

F J Hill. Sergeant, 1 Canadian Regiment

Frederick Henry Hill. South Wales Borderers, died 8 May 1917

Henry Norman Hindell. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 17 April 1918

A E Hipgrave. Able Seaman

Albert George Hipgrave. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 28 September 1918

Percy Ewert Hoad. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 July 1915

W Hoad. Private

William Lewis Hoadley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 October 1915

Maurice Hoare. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1917

Herbert Henry Hobbs. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 June 1916

James Thomas Hobbs. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 12 October 1917

William Hobbs. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 20 September 1918

William Hobbs. Machine Gun Corps, died 6 April 1918

George Henry Hobday. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Charles Hobden. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 20 April 1917

Richard Hodd. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 18 September 1916

James Hodges. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1916

D Hodson. Able Seaman, HMS Hogue

A A Hogan. Lieutenant, Notts and Derby Regiment

L Hogben. Corporal, West Kent Regiment

H J Hoile. Petty Officer, Howe Batt RN Div

Charles Holdstock. The Royal Scots (Lothian Regiment), died 10 November 1918

Frederick Arthur Holdstock. Labour Corps, died 23 March 1918

William Percy Holdstock. London Regiment, died 22 March 1918

J Holewell. Able Seaman, HMS Mary Rose

Alfred Holl. Norfolk Regiment, died 5 September 1916

Albert Holland. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 March 1918

F Holland. Gunner in the Royal Field Artillery. Died on Tuesday, March 11, 1919 Age 46

Franklin Gilbert Holland. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1917

George Holland. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

William Hollebon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1917

D J Holley. Air Mechanic, Royal Air Force

Joseph Hollister. South Wales Borderers, died 6 August 1917

Edgar Hugh Holmes. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 8 November 1916

Ernest James Honeybun. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Frederick William Honeysett. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 20 October 1914

Albert Henry Hook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Alfred Neville Hook. Sapper in the Royal Engineers. Died on Saturday, March 20, 1920 Age 37

Bertram Hook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 September 1918

Ernest Hook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

Frederick Hook. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 10 July 1918

Frederick V. Hook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

G W Hook. Sapper, Australian Engineers

Sidney Herbert Hook. Private in the Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent Regiment). Died on Thursday, November 2, 1916 Age 33

William Hook. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 August 1917

Arthur William Hope. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 28 March 1918

T Hope. Private, 15 Royal Fusliers

Thomas Hope. London Regiment, died 29 August 1916

Arthur Reginald Hopgood. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 12 February 1917

S Hopper. Jnr

S Hopper. Snr

William Hopper. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 May 1915

Alfred Horn. Army Service Corps, died 1 July 1918

John Henry Horsley. The King’s (Liverpool) Regiment, died 16 June 1915

S J Horton. Rifleman, 14 Kings R R Corps

Alfred Robert Hoult. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 1 September 1918

Albert Hounsome. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

James William Henry Howard. Corporal in the Army Service Corps. Died on Friday, May 25, 1917 Age 29

Reginald Parker Howard. Welsh Regiment, died 19 May 1918

Thomas Howard. Private in the 20th Hussars. Died on Wednesday, April 28, 1920

Robert Scott Howe. Sergeant in the Canadian Army Medical Corps Canadian. Died on Thursday, March 27, 1919 Age 25

W Howe. Trooper, Lord Strathcona’s Highlanders

E J Howell. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick William Howell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 July 1916

George Henry Howell. Army Service Corps, died 18 May 1916

Wilfred Howell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 November 1917

William John Howell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 30 March 1918

Albert Huckstepp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 May 1916

Fred Hudd. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 28 September 1917

Alfred Harold Huggett. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 17 September 1916

Alfred Huggett. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 19 November 1917

E Huggett. Signaller, HMS Destroyer “Fortune”

George Huggett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Henry Huggett. The Royal Scots (Lothian Regiment), died 30 September 1918

James Huggett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 May 1916

John Edward Huggett. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 3 June 1917

Matthew Huggett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 August 1916

P J Huggett. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Percy Stanley Huggett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 June 1916

Albert William Hughes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 15 September 1918

B P Hughes. Lieutenant, Royal Naval Voluntary reserves

Richard Vandorne Hughes. London Regiment, died 1 December 1917

Henry Joseph Humphrey. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 August 1917

C H Hunnisett. Private, Royal Fusiliers

G H Hunnisett. Private, 7 Oxford & Bucks Light Infantry

Frederick Hunt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 August 1917

George Hunt. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 18 May 1917

H T Hunt. Plumber’s Mate, HMS Queen Mary

William John Hunt. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 18 September 1918

A Hurrell. Driver, 3/2 Battalion RFA

W Husson. Private, Canadian Light Infantry

A Hutchings. Leading Seaman, Royal Naval Voluntary Reserves

Arthur Hutchings. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 August 1917

G Hutchings. Lieutenant, British East African Scouts

S Hutchings. Quarter Master Sergeant, Royal Army M C

Edward Hutchinson. London Regiment, died 4 August 1916

Edward John Hutchinson. Royal Engineers, died 6 June 1917

M Hutchinson. Corporal, 75 Canadians

M R Hutchinson. Petty Officer

Spencer Hutchinson. Seaforth Highlanders, died 15 April 1917

T H Hutchinson. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Thomas Horton Hutchinson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

John Hutchison. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 April 1918

Frank Hyder. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 April 1916

Jack Hyder. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 March 1918

A Hyland. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

David Hyland. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 September 1916

William Hyland. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, died 18 August 1916

Albert E. Ide. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

James Cornelius Iles. London Regiment, died 10 August 1917

Theodore Henry Ilse. Sapper in the Canadian Engineers Canadian. Died on Sunday, December 15, 1918 Age 23

R G W Ingham. Bombardier, Royal Field Artillery

James Ingram. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 December 1915

E J Innocent. Lieutenant, Royal West Kents

D Inskipp. Lieutenant, Machine Gun Corps

Humphrey Inskipp. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 21 August 1916

L Inskipp. Private, Honourary Artillery Company

Claud Isden. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 January 1915

E Isden. Private, Royal Sussex Regiment

Sidney Isden. London Regiment, died 16 August 1917

Thomas Vangelo Isden. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 26 April 1915

Alfred Isted. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

George Isted. Hampshire Regiment, died 28 April 1915

William Richard Isted. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 29 May 1918

George Henry Jackson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

A E Jacobs. Private, Canadian Expeditionary Force

Edward James. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

William Morgan James. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 25 October 1916

J Jamieson. Private, Canadian Expeditionary Force

Mercer Jamieson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1917

Arthur William Jardine. Army Service Corps, died 30 October 1918

Albert William Jarman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Frederick Jarman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 March 1918

Jack Jarman. Rifle Brigade, died 8 August 1918

Alfred James Jarrett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 October 1916

Charles Jarrett. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 April 1915

Henry Jarvis. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 August 1915

W L Jarvis. Private in the Canadian Army Service Corps Canadian. Died on Friday, April 27, 1917

Sidney Augustus Jay. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 September 1918

Frank Jeffery. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

George William Jeffery. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 February 1917

Henry William Jeffery. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 April 1918

B Jempson. Private, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles Jempson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

William Henry Jempson. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 13 April 1918

Arthur Aylmer Jenkins. Yorkshire Hussars (Alexandra, Princes of Wales’ Own), died 27 October 1918

Albert Ernest Jenner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 July 1916

Alfred Ernest Jenner. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 19 July 1916

Douglas Jenner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 October 1915

Edward Jenner. 7 Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1918

G R Jenner. Lieutenant, 3 East Yorkshire Regiment

James Curtis Jenner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Thomas Joseph Jenner. 2 Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Albert Jinks. Rifle Brigade, died 13 September 1914

Alfred Newman Jinks. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 29 May 1916

C Jinks. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles Henry Johnson. Labour Corps, died 22 June 1917

Charles Henry Johnson. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 24 June 1917

Ernest Edward Johnson. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Frank Johnson. Labour Corps, died 30 November 1917

George Johnson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

J H Johnson. Private, 5 Canadian Mtd. R

William Charles Johnson. Sapper in the Canadian Engineers Canadian. Died on Thursday, February 6, 1919 Age 26

Alfred Jones. Army Service Corps, died 12 May 1916

Harry Jones. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 19 July 1917

Herbert Henry Jones. Northumberland Fusiliers, died 22 October 1917

M A Jones Driver, Royal Engineers

Sydney Edward Jones. London Regiment, died 28 September 1918

W G Jordan. Sergeant, 2 Loyal North Lancashire

Alan Jephson Joseph. Rifle Brigade, died 15 September 1916

Douglas Percy Joy. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 July 1916

Henry Thomas Judge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 September 1916

J Judge. Private, 9 Royal Fusiliers

W L Judge. Private

Wilfred Lawson Judge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

F M Kedge. Leading Seaman, RNVR

Alfred William Keeley. Northumberland Fusiliers, died 27 May 1918

Herbert Keeley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 March 1918

James Keeley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 February 1917

J W Kember. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Albert Leonard Kemp. Machine Gun Corps, died 26 October 1918

Charles Henry Kemp. London Regiment, died 6 September 1916

Charles Kemp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Charles Kemp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

George Edward Kemp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 September 1917

G Kennard. Able Seaman, HMS Virginian

William Frederick Kennard. Shropshire Light Infantry, died 4 October 1918

Frank Kennett. Army Service Corps, died 4 September 1917

Edward Kent. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 9 August 1918

Frederick George Spencer Kent. London Regiment, died 9 October 1918

G F S Kent. Private, Royal Fusiliers

Herbert Kent. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 November 1917

James Kent. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

P Kent. Corporal, 75 Canadian Expeditionary Force

William Ernest Kent. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1916

William Kent. Private in the Royal Sussex Regiment. Died on Tuesday, October 14, 1919 Age 42

Arthur Charles Kenward. London Regiment, died 7 August 1917

C Kenward. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Robert Trilloe Kenward. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William Kenward. Machine Gun Corps, died 22 May 1918

C W Kenyon. Lieutenant, 10 Royal Sussex Regiment

Henry James Key. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1918

Herbert Ernest Samuel Keywood. Labour Corps, died 16 December 1917

Arthur William Kibblewhite. London Regiment, died 21 August 1918

H Kiddie. Trooper, Household Brigade

Matthew Kiddie. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 19 December 1917

T J Kiff. Trooper in the Royal Canadian Dragoons Canadian. Died on Friday, February 21, 1919

T Killick. Private, 2 Royal West Kents

Edwin King. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 2 November 1918

F W King. Lance Corporal, 5 Australian Imperial Force

George King. Machine Gun Corps, died 24 April 1918

Harold Burgess King. London Regiment, died 26 April 1918

John King. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 27 May 1918

P G King. Gunner, HMS Brayhead

P G King. Leading Seaman, RNVR

Robert King. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 24 March 1918

William King. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

C A Kingdom. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artillery

Charles Edward Kingdom. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 29 August 1918

Jack Kinnis. Royal Tank Corps, died 1 August 1918

E T Kirby. 1st Class Writer, HMS Hawke

Ernest Edward Knight. Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers, died 7 May 1918

Frederick Knight. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 5 July 1917

P Knight. Sergeant, Royal Garrison Artillery

R W Knight. Private in the Training Reserve. Died on Friday, November 8, 1918

William Henry Knight. Rifle Brigade, died 2 June 1918

Walter Knights. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 November 1918

Arthur Raymond Lainey. Bombardier in the Royal Garrison Artillery. Died on Sunday, December 2, 1917 Age 25

Ernest Lamb. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 11 July 1917

C F Lambert. Air Mechanic 1st Class in the ALIAS. Died on Wednesday, April 23, 1919

J W Lancaster. Private, 9 Royal Sussex Regiment

James Lancaster. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 14 February 1918

John Henry Lancaster. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 May 1916

Claude Frederick Lovack Land. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 21 November 1917

Edgar Hubert Lovack Land. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 27 February 1917

William Lovack Land. Machine Gun Corps, died 24 March 1918

Ronald Lane. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 23 March 1918

C Langdon. Chaplain to the Forces

C R Langham. Captain, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Albert Thomas Langmaid. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 May 1916

Willie Langridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 June 1917

James Larkin. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 20 December 1916

Percy Larkin. Hampshire Regiment, died 23 April 1917

Philip Larkin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 September 1916

George Granville Richard Laughton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

A B Lavender. Private, 177 Immperial Labour Corps

Arthur Lavender. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Charles James Lavender. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 27 September 1916

D J Lavender. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

H R Lavender. Lieutenant, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

William James Lavender. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 July 1915

A W Lavers. Company Quartermaster Sergeant, 6 Border Regiment

C S Law. Able Seaman, HMS Victory VI

H Law. Sergeant, 7 Somerset Light Infantry

Edward Frederick Lawrence. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 16 August 1918

William Lawrence. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 6 April 1917

Claud Douglas Le Gros. Honourable Artillery Company, died 15 May 1917

William Leach. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 June 1917

James Leaney. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 9 August 1918

John Daniel Leaney. East Lancashire Regiment, died 9 October 1917

Wallace Leeves. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 July 1916

Edwin Gerald Raoul Lempriere. London Regiment, died 5 October 1916

A W Lennard. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Sydney John Lennard. Royal Irish Rifles, died 22 November 1917

Silas James Lepper. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 September 1918

Harry Lester. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 July 1916

B Lethbridge. Lieutenant, Kings Royal Rifles

J Levett. Seaman

G Lewis. Private, Welsh Fusiliers

Richard Lewis. London Regiment, died 10 August 1916

Walter Lewis. Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders, died 23 July 1916

George William Liddiard. Suffolk Regiment, died 26 September 1917

E Light. Lieutenant, 40 Machine Gun Corps

Ernest Lincs. Hampshire Regiment, died 26 August 1916

John Henry Lindley. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 15 September 1916

Ernest Leonard Lindridge. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, died 26 March 1917

Raymond Victor Ling. Labour Corps, died 30 August 1917

John Cruttenden Lingham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1918

Harry Linken. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 23 March 1915

F W Lister. Major, 21 Tank Corps

Charles Frederick Little. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 26 October 1917

James William Livermore. Army Service Corps, died 30 May 1915

Arthur Lloyd. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

L J Lock. Sergeant, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Arthur Albert Locke. Royal Engineers, died 15 August 1918

William Grace Locke. Rifle Brigade, died 4 October 1917

G E Longley. Private in the ALIAS. Died on Wednesday, November 13, 1918

Henry Longley. Suffolk Regiment, died 11 March 1916

Reginald John Hamilton Longman. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 11 April 1917

T E D Loosemore. Private, Middlesex Regiment

Joseph Lowndes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 May 1919

F G B Lucas. Captain, 6 Bedfords

William Lucas. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

A Luck. Able Seaman, HMS Vanguard

Herbert Edward Luck. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 March 1917

L G Luck. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

William Luck. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 March 1917

George Catton Lusted. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1917

James Edward Lusted. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 31 July 1917

John Thomas Lusted. London Regiment, died 30 November 1917

P A Lynch. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

William Lyons. Army Service Corps, died 4 February 1915

F Mackellow. Gunner, 121 Siege Battery RGA

W R Mackinder. Private East Surrey Regiment

A D MacLeod. Trooper, Canadian Mtd Rifle

Edmund Percy Macrow. Royal Engineers, died 2 October 1917

Sidney Magrath. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 23 March 1918

George Maillon. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

C A Mainwaring. Private, Bedfordshire Regiment

G A Manktelow. Corporal, 3 Granadier Guards

A J Mann. Private, Lincolnshire Regiment

Arthur Mann. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 26 April 1918

E Mann. Able Seaman, HMS Bayana

Henry Matthew Mann. London Regiment, died 29 April 1917

Hubert Victor Mann. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

L G Mann. 2nd Air Mechanic, RAF

T H Mann. Sergeant, Australian Imperial Force

George Mannering. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 March 1918

Phillip Bertram Mansbridge. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 1 September 1917

Ernest Fletcher Manser. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 4 December 1915

F S J Manser. Leading Seaman, HMS Hamsphire

John Edward Manser. Labour Corps, died 11 November 1918

Charles Arthur Manwaring. London Regiment, died 26 October 1917

A H Marchant. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

Albert Marchant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 September 1917

Douglas Thomas Marchant. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 22 November 1916

Fred Marchant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 August 1917

H C Marchant. Private, Australian Imperial Force

John Henry Marchant. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 6 September 1918

Percy Edgar Marchant. Essex Regiment, died 23 August 1918

Reginald Marchant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 May 1917

Thomas Marchant. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 7 September 1918

William James Marchant. Army Service Corps, died 8 June 1916

William Marchant. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 September 1918

Philip James Newman Marmont. Army Service Corps, died 7 November 1918

Harold Deane Marriott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Alfred Marsh. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 October 1914

George Marsh. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 4 December 1917

Stanley Richard Marsh. Suffolk Regiment, died 9 April 1918

Tom Marsh. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 April 1918

John Marshall. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 October 1916

W R Marshall. Private, 1/9 Middlesex Regiment

Brice Selwyn Martell. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 31 October 1917

Alfred Martin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 April 1917

D A E Martin. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artillery

Dennis Martin. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 26 October 1917

E G Martin. Private, 1 South Wales Regiment

Ernest Martin. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 8 March 1915

Ernest William Martin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 November 1916

Frank Martin. London Regiment, died 23 April 1917

G J Martin. Lieutenant, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Henry Martin. The Royal Welsh (Welch) Fusiliers, died 4 November 1918

Luther Martin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 November 1916

Sidney William Martin. Royal Engineers, died 18 June 1918

Wallace Martin. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 1 August 1917

William Amos Martin. Rifle Brigade, died 31 July 1918

R Chester Master. Corporal

Charles Masters. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 16 May 1918

William Henry Masters. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 23 August 1918

Arthur Matthews. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 24 September 1915

E Matthews. Private, Vancouver Regiment

George Douglas Matthews. The Royal Welsh (Welch) Fusiliers, died 14 September 1915

Henry Matthews. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 November 1914

George May. South Staffordshire Regiment, died 26 October 1917

Henry May. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

S. T. May. Royal Engineers, died 23 July 1917

F E Maylam. Private, 6 Royal Sussex Regiment

C R McCormick. Trooper, 10 Australian Light Horse

H R McCormick. Private, 14 Canadian Exploritory Force

J R McCormick. Able Seaman, RNVR

T Mcdermott. Sergeant in the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (Eastern Ontario Regiment) Canadian. Died on Friday, March 23, 1917

E Mcdonald. Private in the Canadian Infantry Canadian. Died on Saturday, December 14, 1918

Arthur McMahon. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 August 1916

Alfred Mears. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 4 October 1917

L Medhurst. Lieutenant, 5 Worcestershires

Ernest Leonard Mepham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

G C Mepham. Signaller, 7 Battalion Australian Imperial Force

Henry Frank Mepham. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 23 June 1915

Mark Mepham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 July 1918

Harry Mercer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

James Mercer. East Surrey Regiment, died 7 July 1918

Sidney George Mercer. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 16 May 1918

Bert William Merricks. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

G Merricks. Private, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Edgar Message. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Frederick Message. Worcestershire Regiment, died 13 October 1918

Joshua Message. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 7 November 1918

Arthur George Metcalf. London Regiment, died 25 November 1915

Urgel Michaud. Private in the Royal Canadian Dragoons Canadian. Died on Monday, July 9, 1917

Sidney Milham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 November 1917

Arthur John Miller. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 August 1918

Henry Harold Miller. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1917

P H Miller. Signaller, Royal Garrison Artillery

Sidney Miller. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

A Millest. Lance Corporal, 5 Royal Berkshire Regiment

S E Millest. Private

Bertram Mills. London Regiment, died 10 September 1916

Francis Alfred Mills. Manchester Regiment, died 8 April 1918

Frank Mills. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

J Mills. Private in the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers. Died on Saturday, April 15, 1916

James Mills. Worcestershire Regiment, died 20 June 1918

P A Mills. Private

Reginald Robert Mills. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 July 1916

Alfred Harry Milner. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 6 July 1917

William Douglas Milsum. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment, died 9 April 1917

Frank Milward. Essex Regiment, died 27 September 1916

J W Minnitt. Private, 1 London Regiment

A G Mitchell. WT, HMS Curaka

Arthur Mitchell. London Regiment, died 2 May 1918

Benjamin Mitchell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 July 1915

D S Mitchell. Private, London Regiment

E Mitchell. Private, Australian Imperial Force

H J Mitchell. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Harry Nutland Mitchell. London Regiment, died 15 June 1917

James Frederick Mitchell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 April 1918

Reginald James Mitchell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1918

William Henry Mitchell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 27 March 1918

Ernest John Mitten. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 August 1917

Henry Monk. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 January 1915

H G Montgomerie. Private, 7 Canadian Exploritory Force

John Montgomery. Yorkshire Hussars (Alexandra, Princes of Wales’ Own), died 22 October 1914

Charles Daniel Moon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 September 1916

R G Moon. Private, East Surrey Regiment

Richard Henry Moon. Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire) Regiment, died 20 October 1917

R H Mooney. Lieutenant, 1 Hampshire Regiment

Arthur George Moore. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

C Moore. Able Seaman, HMS Revenge

P A T Moore. Private, 8 Royal Berkshire Regiment

Philip Archibald Thomas Moore. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment, died 24 August 1918

R Moore. Lieutenant

Ralph Edgar Moore. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 13 February 1915

Albert Edward Morfee. Suffolk Regiment, died 29 April 1918

Henry James Morfee. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

W J Morfee. Sapper, Royal Engineers

A E Morfer. Private

H J Morfer. Private

W G Morfer. Corporal

J W H Morgan. Private, 2 East Surrey Regiment

William Jesse Morgan. Royal Engineers, died 30 October 1916

Albert Morley. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 7 October 1916

George Morley. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 26 September 1915

Thomas Morley. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, died 25 March 1918

H J Morphey. Lieutenant, Indian Ordinance Department

Arthur Morris. London Regiment, died 29 November 1917

G C Morris. Driver, 2 Home Counties Royal Engineers

Herbert Morris. Coldstream Guards, died 24 March 1915

James Morris. Royal Engineers, died 25 June 1918

John Abel Morriss. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Arthur James Morton. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 19 September 1918

Harry Morton. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 28 March 1918

F W Mould. Private, 11 Leicester Regiment

Arthur James Mount. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 19 September 1918

Harry Swift Moyce. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 4 October 1915

Joseph Muddle. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 28 October 1914

William Benjamin George Muddle. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 March 1917

William Muggeridge. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1918

Henry Muggridge. Royal Irish Rifles, died 21 March 1918

Graham Alfred Munday. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 March 1917

Reginald Munn. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 April 1918

John Munro. Machine Gun Corps, died 12 October 1917

Archibald James Murdock. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 12 September 1917

G R Murray. Lieutenant, 13 Cau Indian Army

Alfred Murrell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 20 March 1917

Edward Muscat. Worcestershire Regiment, died 16 October 1918

Rudolph Muscat. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 22 October 1917

John Mustchin. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Edwin Myers. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

G S Nagle. Gunner, Royal Horse Artillery

J W W Nason. Captain, Royal Sussex Regiment

Herbert William Neale. London Regiment, died 14 December 1917

Gordon Ewart Neaves. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 17 September 1918

Samuel Neeves. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 1 October 1916

Albert Edward Neve. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 November 1917

Frank Newick. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 21 September 1918

Percy Newington. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 February 1917

Thomas Newland. Machine Gun Corps, died 3 April 1918

Alfred Frederick James Newman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 September 1916

E J Newman. Lieutenant

Joseph Newman. London Regiment, died 23 March 1918

Herbert Belton Newnham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 June 1916

Percy George Newsham. Suffolk Regiment, died 29 June 1918

R Newton. Private, Black Watch

William Newton. Royal Engineers, died 1 August 1916

R B Newton-Moss. Lieutenant, 3 The Buffs Regiment

Frank Nicholls. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 22 August 1918

Albert Niederauer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 September 1915

F J V Niederauer. Bandsman, 3 Dragoon Guards

John Frederick Valentine Niederauer. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 16 June 1915

A F Noakes. Sergeant, 1 Royal West Kents

Albert Noakes. Machine Gun Corps, died 26 March 1918

Frank Noakes. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 23 April 1915

James Frederick Noakes. London Regiment, died 23 April 1917

Percy Noakes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 June 1917

Reginald Noakes. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 9 August 1917

James Noble. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Harry Gallaway Mayo North. Border Regiment, died 28 April 1915

I J Noylan. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

R H Nugent. Lieutenant, Royal Field Artillery

Frederick Nunn. Princess Charlotte of Wales’s (Royal Berkshire) Regiment, died 16 August 1917

George Nuttman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

C T O’Donaghue. Driver

John Thomas Oak. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 11 October 1917

Rupert Oak. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 2 July 1916

George Frank Oakley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1918

Sidney Oakman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 August 1916

Cornelius Thomas O’Donoghue. Army Medical Corps, died 1 September 1918

Percy Oliver. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 May 1916

Sidney Arthur Oliver. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William Thomas Oliver. Prince of Wales’s Volunteers (South Lancashire) Regiment, died 27 August 1916

Albert George Orchard. Hampshire Regiment, died 30 March 1918

A Osborne. Lance Corporal, Canadian Expedition Force

Frederick Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 July 1916

George Henry Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 September 1917

Harry Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

S D Osborne. Lance Corporal, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Sydney Dennis Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

Walter Jesse Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 November 1917

William James Osborne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 October 1916

F L Osgathorpe. Private, Royal Field Artillery

T J Osgathorpe. Private, 1 Gloucester Regiment

Thomas Osbert Overton. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 19 May 1918

Reginald William Overy. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 9 March 1916

R S Oxley. Lieutenant, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Thomas Walter Oxley. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 25 October 1918

George Robert Pack. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

Ernest James Paddon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Alfred Padgham. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 3 September 1916

H Padgham. Able Seaman, Howe Batt RNVR

A J Page. Corporal, 87 Canadian Regiment

Richard Frank Page. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 August 1916

William Henry Page. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

G Pagnoni. Private, 13 London Regiment

H E Pain. Private, Royal Lancashire Fusliliers

Hubert Edward Pain. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 4 February 1918

R Pain. Private, Kings R Rifle Corps

Reginald Pain. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, died 11 December 1916

Bernard John Paine. Manchester Regiment, died 12 January 1917

Charles Henry Palmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Edward William Palmer. Essex Regiment, died 8 August 1918

Samuel Edward Palmer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 January 1916

William Frederick George Palmer. Army Cyclist Corps, died 22 September 1917

Charles Parker. Gordon Highlanders, died 26 October 1918

H Parker. Trooper, 1 Kings Dragoon Guards

William Parker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 March 1918

E Parks. Able Seaman, RNVR

Harry Parks. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 9 June 1917

Thomas Parks. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 15 September 1917

Walter Parks. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 March 1918

William Edward Parrigton. London Regiment, died 26 October 1917

J Parris. Private, Royal Fusiliers

W F Parris. Private

Jesse David Parsons. Prince of Wales’s Leinster Regiment (Royal Canadians), died 12 April 1917

W R Parsons. Able Seaman, HMS Hampshire

George Partridge. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 29 January 1915

H Patch. Captain, South Lancashire Regiment

N J S Patch. Sergeant, Australian Imperial Force

Edward Pattenden. Manchester Regiment, died 30 March 1918

Arthur Payne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 August 1916

Henry John Payne. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 October 1915

Richard Payne. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 14 April 1918

Clarence Edward Payton. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 28 May 1918

J W Peacham. Private, Sherwood Foresters

Sidney Peacham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Archibald Thomas Peal. Honourable Artillery Company, died 15 May 1917

Charles Henry Pearce. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 27 September 1916

Albert Edward Pearson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 15 July 1916

William Edward Peck. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 June 1916

H Peirce. Lance Corporal, 12 East Surrey Regiment

A C Pelling. Private, 12 East Surrey Regiment

Alfred Walter Pelling. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 January 1917

William Wickens Pelling. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Arthur Penfold. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 7 October 1916

Percy James Penfold. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 25 October 1917

Francis Percival Pennington. Rifle Brigade, died 7 September 1918

Frederick George Weeks Penny. Essex Regiment, died 5 September 1918

T W Percival. Private, Royal West Kent Regiment

Herbert Peregoe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Harold Sydney Perigoe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

William Henry Perry. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 September 1916

Flavious Josephus Peters. Army Service Corps, died 2 June 1917

J Peters. Driver, Royal Army Service Corps

J A Peto. Lieutenant, 4 Worcestershires

Leslie Augustus Pettit. London Regiment, died 8 August 1918

Albert Pettitt. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 30 August 1917

Percy Edward Pettitt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 October 1918

H M Philcox. Private, Canadian Expedition Force

Stanley John Philcox. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 13 August 1918

Thomas William Philcox. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 August 1918

William Arthur Philcox. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 22 August 1918

William John Philcox. London Regiment, died 28 March 1918

Albert Phillips. South Wales Borderers, died 26 April 1915

Clement Phillips. Royal Engineers, died 16 August 1915

Ernest Charles Phillips. Rifle Brigade, died 13 February 1915

Herbert Phillips. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 8 August 1917

J Phillips. Private, Royal Lancashire Fusliliers

Reginald Phillips. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 7 October 1917

Steven Phillips. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 October 1915

William George Phillips. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1917

Frederick Thomas Burdett Philp. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

T. William James Philpot. London Regiment, died 29 April 1917

Henry George Philpott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

W J Philpott. Private, Royal Fusiliers

Edwin Phipps. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 July 1916

Lawrence Phipps. Royal Engineers, died 9 November 1918

E Picknell. Private, Royal Field Artillery

Frederick Picknell. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 10 April 1918

Arthur Edward Pierce. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 July 1916

Herbert Pierce. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

Percy Thomas Pierce. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 3 February 1918

C Pierson. Lieutenant, Royal Air Force

J F Pierson. Private, 57 Australian Imperial Force

Edwin Pigott. Suffolk Regiment, died 26 September 1917

J. G. Pilbeam. Royal Engineers, died 30 July 1916

William Henry Pilbeam. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 13 August 1916

C Pilcher. Lance Corporal, Essex Regiment

Thomas Henry Pilcher. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 21 August 1915

Charles Pileher. Essex Regiment, died 26 April 1918

Charles Piper. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 July 1916

Richard William Piper. Welsh Regiment, died 11 July 1918

Alfred Pitcher. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 26 October 1918

Edgar Victor Pitman. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 19 July 1916

Harry Playford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Harry Playford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

William Plester. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 July 1915

W A Plumbridge 1st Class Boy, HMS Bulwark

William Plumpton. Rifle Brigade, died 12 October 1917

Amos Pocock. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

Ernest Pocock. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 26 March 1918

William Poile. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 April 1918

Robert Polhill. Dorsetshire Regiment, died 27 August 1918

Charles Pollard. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 May 1918

E D Pollard. Lance Corporal, Kings Royal Rifles

Joseph Pollard. London Regiment, died 10 June 1917

Frank Pont. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 2 October 1917

James Henry Pont. Coldstream Guards, died 22 June 1916

G. D. Pook. Royal Engineers, died 11 April 1918

Alfred Poole. Rifle Brigade, died 18 March 1918

Alfred Poole. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 September 1915

Edward Bruce Poole. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Harry Walter Poole. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 October 1914

A Pope. Private

C A W Pope. Captain, Royal Medical Corps

Henry James Pope. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

John Edward Pope. Hampshire Regiment, died 29 September 1914

William Harry Pope. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 March 1918

James Potter. Labour Corps, died 4 April 1918

Arthur Powell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 May 1918

J S Powell. Captain, Hampshire Regiment

Sydney Pragnell. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 10 July 1916

P J Pratt. Private, 14 Gloucester Regiment

W J Pratt. Able Seaman, HMS Vicknor

Gordon Preedy. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 1 July 1918

Charles John Pringle. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 March 1916

J Pringle. Private, Royal West Kents

O J Prior. Private, 9 Royal Fusiliers

Oliver George Prior. London Regiment, died 21 September 1918

R Pritchard. Lieutenant, 11 Devonshire Regiment

H Purkiss. Private, Canadian Expedition Force

William Putland. London Regiment, died 16 November 1916

Edward Richard Puttick. Machine Gun Corps, died 7 July 1916

G W Puttick. Private, Canadian Expedition Force

George Arthur Puttick. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, died 9 May 1917

Alfred Charles Quaife. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 September 1918

Eldred Henry Spencer Quaife. Rifle Brigade, died 25 August 1916

G H Quaife. Lance Corporal, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Horace Quaife. London Regiment, died 17 May 1915

John Hubert Quaife. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 14 September 1914

O Quaife. Sergeant, Lancashore Fusiliers

Rex Harold Otto Quaife. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 24 June 1917

T A Quaife. Private, Norfolk Cycling Corps

Thomas Henry Austin Quaife. Norfolk Regiment, died 22 October 1916

Alfred Quinnell. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 9 April 1918

Ernest Quinnell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 January 1916

Charles Rabson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 July 1916

Alfred Frederick Rackliff. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 11 September 1918

F T Ramsey. Private, Australian Imperial Force

George Albert Rand. London Regiment, died 28 July 1917

Alfred Charles Randall. London Regiment, died 13 April 1917

Robert Randell. Royal Tank Corps, died 6 November 1918

A J Randle. Private, Royal West Surrey

Allen Irwen Randle. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 21 September 1918

Arthur Frederick Ransom. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 August 1916

Edward John Ransom. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 7 August 1918

William Alec Ransom. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 24 August 1918

S C Ratcliff. Bombardier, 127 Battery Royal Field Artillery

W Raven. Sapper, Royal Engineers

William George Raven. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 20 March 1916

W Raw. Cadet, Royal Air Force

Albert Edward Rawlings. Royal Engineers, died 13 October 1915

Henry James Lewis Ray. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 November 1918

N J S Ray. Private, 26 Royal Sussex Regiment

A E Read. Private, Nottingham and Derby Regiment

A Read. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery

Benjamin C. Houghton Read. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 19 January 1918

Charles Read. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 26 October 1917

J Read. Gunner, 38 Australian Field Artillery

Edward George Reed. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 6 April 1917

Selby Reed. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 2 May 1915

T J Reed. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Thomas John Reed. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

Daniel Spencer Rees. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 September 1918

Jack Rees. South Wales Borderers, died 21 March 1918

A E Reeve. Private, 1 Australian Imperial Force

G N B Reeve. Lieutenant, 16 Manchester Regiment

E T Reeves. Gunner in the Royal Garrison Artillery. Died on Tuesday, November 26, 1918

Ernest Reeves. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 April 1916

George Charles Reeves. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

Thomas Reeves. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 May 1919

George Reid. Machine Gun Corps, died 19 March 1918

T L I Reid. Lieutenant, 2 Goorkhas Indian Army

Charles Relf. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 31 July 1916

Clarence Relf. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 21 June 1917

Gordon Godfrey Relf. Army Service Corps, died 2 January 1917

Henry Relf. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 October 1916

Percy Edward Relf. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 25 March 1918

Robert Relf. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 June 1916

Percival Edward Relfe. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 September 1918

Thomas Relfe. Rifle Brigade, died 1 December 1914

Arthur Charles Rensch. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, died 9 May 1917

George Rhodes. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 5 April 1918

E H Rice. Cadet in the Royal Flying Corps. Died on Friday, January 25, 1918

Frederick Henry Rice. Grenadier Guards, died 27 November 1917

Charlie Rich. London Regiment, died 25 March 1918

John Richards. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 9 April 1917

Percy Richards. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 August 1917

William Arthur Richards. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 15 June 1918

Arthur James Richardson. Royal Engineers, died 31 October 1918

Laurence Richardson. Highland Light Infantry, died 12 November 1914

Leslie Roy Richardson. Rifle Brigade, died 24 August 1918

Stanley John Richardson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 March 1918

C E M Richer. Lieutenant, Canadian Field Artillery

Thomas Riches. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Arthur Edgar Richford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 June 1916

Frederick George Richford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Edward Riddle. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 13 June 1917

F Riddle. Private

H Riddle. Private

Nelson Riddle. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 12 October 1916

W A Riddle. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artillery

Rifleman.

Harold Thomas Riggalsford. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 20 September 1914

Harry Leslie Riley. Army Service Corps, died 12 June 1916

Robert James Riley. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 8 June 1916

Joseph Ripley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 November 1916

Percy Ripley. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 26 May 1918

William Ripley. Essex Regiment, died 29 October 1918

George Henry Roast. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 4 April 1917

Charles Alfred Roberson. Essex Regiment, died 1 October 1918

Charles David Roberts. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Herbert Thomas Roberts. Royal Engineers, died 27 May 1918

C A Robertson. Pioneer, Royal Engineers

Oliver Hope Robertson. London Regiment, died 28 March 1918

John William Robins. Lincolnshire Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Harold Richard Robinson. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 9 September 1916

James Francis Rodgers. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 September 1918

Percy V. Rofe. Highland Light Infantry, died 25 September 1917

Charles Francis Rogers. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 24 October 1918

William Henry Rogers. East Lancashire Regiment, died 5 April 1916

Joseph Victor Rogiers. Soldier in the Belgian Army Belgian. Died on Thursday, October 31, 1918

A H Rolleston. 1st Air Mechanic, Royal Air Force

J Roper. Lance Corporal, Seaforth Highlanders

Algernon Winter Rose. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 29 October 1918

F C Ross. Able Seaman, Hawke Batt RNVR

Percy Thomas Ross. London Regiment, died 26 May 1915

Herbert Rowe. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 August 1916

Charles John Rowell. Black Watch (Royal Highlanders), died 18 April 1918

W E Royall. Chief Carpenters Mate, Royal Navy

Charles Rummery. The Royal Scots (Lothian Regiment), died 3 May 1917

A Rusconi. Lieutenant, 49 Canadian Expedition Force

Arthur Ernest Russell. London Regiment, died 28 April 1917

Charles Henry Russell. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, died 23 December 1917

Ernest Walter Russell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Frederick Russell. Rifle Brigade, died 7 October 1916

Frederick William Russell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 March 1918

G E Russell. Private, 55 Royal Sussex Regiment

J Russell. Private, 3 Royal Sussex Regiment

Sidney Rutherford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 October 1915

L A Rycroft. Rifleman, 2 Batallion Rifle Brigade

Reginald Charles Rycroft. Army Ordnance Corps, died 14 September 1918

Charles George Ryde. Durham Light Infantry, died 13 July 1918

James Henry Sadler. Royal Engineers, died 28 October 1915

Stanley Victor Sadler. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 August 1918

Alfred Sales. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 July 1915

Thomas Sales. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 20 August 1916

Cecil Salmon. Manchester Regiment, died 21 March 1918

Archibald Salter. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 26 April 1918

H Samson. Petty Officer, RNVR

A Samways. Saddler, Royal Field Artillery

E J G Sands. Able Seaman, HMS Boy Charles

George Henry Sands. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Moses David Sands. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Stanley David Sands. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 December 1917

W T Sands. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

L H Sanger-Davies. Captain, 15 Durham Light Infantry

William Aubrey Santer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 March 1918

F A Sargant. Sergeant, 10 Devonshire Regiment

Charles Sargeant. Royal Irish Rifles, died 28 March 1918

William Sargent. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 9 July 1916

Alfred Saunders. Royal Engineers, died 13 August 1917

Harold Saunders. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 August 1916

Henry Alfred Saunders. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

Nelson Saunders. Highland Light Infantry, died 19 April 1918

W J Saunders. Corporal, 12 Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles John Saxby. Rifle Brigade, died 14 November 1918

Charles Saxby. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 15 September 1918

Walter Saxby. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

R A Scarlyn-Wilson. Lieutenant, Seaforth Highlanders

O Scherf. Private, 1 West Kent Yeomanry

P H Schooling. Lieutenant, 4 East Surrey Regiment

S P Schwabe. Lieutenant, 6 Royal West Surrey Regiment

George Scotcher. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 29 September 1914

Thomas Ernest Scotcher. Royal Engineers, died 3 November 1918

Arthur Scott. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 29 April 1915

Ernest James Scott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 July 1916

Gilbert Scott. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 6 July 1916

R D Scott. Private, 2 Gloucestershire Regiment

Bernard Hugh Scrivener. Coldstream Guards, died 14 December 1916

Frank Scutt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 July 1916

Herbert Ernest Scutt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 March 1917

R A Searlyn-Wilson. Lieutenant

Herbert Alfred Seldon. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 April 1917

James Walter Sellens. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 14 September 1916

George Sellman. Suffolk Regiment, died 19 April 1918

S A Sellman. Sapper, 258 Company Royal Engineers

Charles Selmes. Rifle Brigade, died 1 July 1916

Ernest Selmes. Army Service Corps, died 24 April 1917

Herbert Selmes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Thomas John Selwood. London Regiment, died 23 April 1917

Isaac Settatree. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 May 1916

A B Sevestre. Gunner

Frederick William Sexton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

E Seymour. Rifleman, Rifle Brigade

Arthur Cain Shanks. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William Arthur Shannon. London Regiment, died 16 August 1916

Alfred Ernest Sharp. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 28 August 1918

F Sharp. Colonel, Royal Field Artillery

Frank Peffard Sharples. London Regiment, died 7 July 1916

C F Shaw. Lieutenant, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

C W Shaw. Private, Royal Army Service Corps

Frank Shaw. South Wales Borderers, died 4 February 1918

George James Shaw. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

W R Shaw. Private, 60 Canadian Expedition Force

George Shelley. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 26 September 1915

William George Shelley. East Surrey Regiment, died 30 November 1917

Frederick George Shepherd. London Regiment, died 15 November 1916

James Shepherd. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William Percy Sherwood. London Regiment, died 3 May 1917

Henry William Shipp. Army Service Corps, died 7 February 1917

Charles Shoesmith. Labour Corps, died 14 May 1918

David William Shoesmith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1918

Edward Shoesmith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 July 1915

Frederick Hubert Shoesmith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 September 1916

George Shore. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 July 1916

Enos Shouler. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, died 7 December 1916

V E Sieveking. Captain. Royal Air Force

Victor Simes. Gloucestershire Regiment, died 24 March 1918

Alfonso Simmons. Royal Engineers, died 28 October 1916

H Simmons. Able Seaman, HMS Black Prince

Thomas James Simmons. Hertfordshire Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Thomas Simmons. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 April 1915

H Simpson. Able Seaman, HMS Black Prince

Reginald Sims. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 4 April 1918

Arthur Sewell Sinclair. London Regiment, died 28 October 1916

Edwin Sivyer. South Wales Borderers, died 11 April 1918

Frederick Skilton. Border Regiment, died 1 July 1916

L T Skilton. Corporal, 18 Canadian Expedition Force

Albert Edward Skinner. Dorsetshire Regiment, died 17 September 1916

Edmund Skinner. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 30 August 1918

F W F Skinner. Lieutenant, Royal Field Artillery

Alfred James Slight. Coldstream Guards, died 25 January 1915

A H Slow. Private, 75 Canadian Expedition Force

James Alfred Slow. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 5 November 1918

George Sly. Hampshire Regiment, died 13 October 1915

Alfred Mark Smale. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

M Smale. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Archibald Harry Small. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 12 October 1917

Bert Small. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 4 October 1916

J D Small. Private, 13 London Regiment

George Smissen. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 March 1917

A E Smith. Private, 75 Canadian Expedition Force

A H Smith. Corporal, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

Arthur Neville Smith. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

Arthur Smith. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, died 9 April 1917

C Smith. Lance Corporal, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

E F Smith. Private

Ernest Edward Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 August 1916

F Smith. Lance Corporal, South Wales Borders

G E Smith. Private, 25 Australian Imperial Force

G W Smith. Sapper, Royal Engineers

George James Smith. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 30 May 1918

George Smith. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 27 March 1918

George Smith. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 28 April 1918

George Smith. Manchester Regiment, died 20 October 1914

Henry Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Hugh Smith. Essex Regiment, died 15 February 1916

James Smith. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 1 August 1917

Jeremiah Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 July 1916

Leigh Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 January 1917

Matthew Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 September 1917

Robert Smith. Cameronian (Scottish Rifles), died 25 March 1918

W G Smith. Rifleman, 144 Winnipeg Rifles

W J Smith. Private, 25 Australian Expedition Force

William Herman Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 September 1916

William Stephen Smith. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Herbert William Smyrk. London Regiment, died 23 June 1917

Caleb Snashall. North Staffordshire (Prince of Wales’s) Regiment, died 4 November 1915

F Vidler Snr. Private

William Soal. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 July 1916

Albert Clarence Soan. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1917

William Southerden. London Regiment, died 23 August 1918

J W Spanton. Lieutenant

Edward Daniel Spencer. Scots Guards, died 28 October 1914

George Spencer. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 October 1917

Joseph William Spice. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 September 1917

S F Spice. Private, Royal Marine Light Infantry

W Spray. 1st Class Stoker, HMS Mersey

W Spray. Private, 8 Berkshire Regiment

Wilfred Augustus Squires. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Amos Stace. London Regiment, died 18 January 1916

Frank Stace. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 August 1916

William Alfred Stace. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

William Charles Stace. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 24 October 1918

Archibald Edwin Standen. Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, died 3 August 1916

F J Standen. Signaller, HMS Kent

Henry George Standen. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

James Philip Standen. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 August 1916

John Standen. London Regiment, died 4 August 1916

Sidney Herbert Standen. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 June 1916

Sydney William Standen. South Staffordshire Regiment, died 11 January 1917

E H P Stanley. Sapper, Royal Engineers

Frederick Charles Stanley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 August 1916

Thomas Stanley. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 22 April 1916

V G Stapleton. Private, Royal Sussex Regiment

Vincent James Stapleton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Henry Stapley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

Percy Edward Stapley. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 9 August 1918

Frederick Charles Starling. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

William Starnes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 July 1916

W M Starr. Private

Albert Laurie Stedman. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 17 September 1916

James Steele. London Regiment, died 24 April 1918

S J Steers. Sergeant, West Kent Yeomanry

A Stephens. Private, 23 Middlesex Regiment

Frederick Stephens. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 10 August 1918

Alfred Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Ernest Gordon Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Ernest Stevens. Rifle Brigade, died 14 March 1915

G Stevens. Bugler, 2 Kings Royal Rifle Corps

H R Stevens. Private, Middlesex Regiment

H Stevens. Able Seaman, HMS Formidable

Harry Stevens. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 July 1916

Hubert Stevens. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 24 July 1917

P C Stevens. Lieutenant, 8 Royal West Surrey Regiment

T J Stevens. Sapper, Royal Engineers

Victor George Stevens. Suffolk Regiment, died 9 March 1918

W T Stevens. Rifleman, 7 Rifle Brigade

William Henry Noel Stevens. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 14 October 1918

L Stevenson. Driver, Royal Engineers

A B Stoakes. Lance Corporal, 2/6 Royal Sussex Regiment

A Stoakes. Private, 1/5 London Regiment

Thomas Hallaway Stocks. East Surrey Regiment, died 28 November 1918

Thomas Stone. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William John Stone. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 May 1916

Thomas George Story. Machine Gun Corps, died 4 October 1918

C T Strains. Private, 8 Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles Theodore Stranes. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 November 1917

A Strangways-Rogers. Lieutenant, Grenadier Guards

Albert Stratford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

John Stratford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1917

Laurence James Stredwick. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 15 November 1917

Norman Streeton. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 13 October 1917

W Strevens. Gunner, Royal Fioeld Artillery

H S Strickland. Sub Lieutenant, RNVR

C E B Stride. Private

W G Stride. Private, 12 Middlesex Regiment

Samuel Victor Strong. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

G E B Stroud. Able Seaman, HMS Albermarle

Albert Henry Stubberfield. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Bertram Stubberfield. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 27 September 1915

Ernest Stubberfield. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 29 June 1917

Frederick Stubberfield. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 July 1915

Henry Stunt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 14 July 1916

Lester William Stunt. Machine Gun Corps, died 17 July 1917

Robert Stunt. York and Lancaster Regiment, died 21 April 1916

George Sturdey. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 2 August 1917

George William Sturdey. South Wales Borderers, died 12 April 1918

Charlie Sturgess. London Regiment, died 18 April 1917

W J Sudds. Sergeant, Sussex Yeomanry

James Joseph Suggitt. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

W Summers. Lance Corporal, 1 Dorset Regiment

George Ernest Surman. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 9 November 1914

Henry Richard Surtees. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 23 September 1917

J Sutcliffe. Private, 7 Royal Fusiliers

John Wisdom Paige Sutton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Louis Victor Sutton. London Regiment, died 23 February 1918

Edward Alfred Swain. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 August 1918

Ernest Swain. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1916

F A Swain. Private

Frederick Stewart Swain. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 26 October 1914

Joseph Swain. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 March 1915

Elias Swan. London Regiment, died 16 June 1917

Stephen Swatton. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 September 1916

Albert Edward Sweetman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 August 1917

Trayton Lewis Talbot. London Regiment, died 15 April 1918

Frank Tapp. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 29 April 1918

H E Tapp. Able Seaman, HMS Victory

H S Tapp. Able Seaman, HMS Black Prince

George Tapsell. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 March 1917

Frederick Joseph Tasker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Edward Victor Tassell. Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers, died 27 March 1918

Ronald Taylerson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 June 1917

A Taylor. Private, Royal Sussex Regiment

Frederick George Taylor. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 August 1916

Gilbert Charles Taylor. Duke of Edinburgh’s (Wilthsire) Regiment, died 11 January 1917

H T Taylor. Private, Royal Army Service Corps

Henry Matson Taylor. Machine Gun Corps, died 9 April 1918

Hubert Harben Taylor. London Regiment, died 28 October 1916

J. William Taylor. Highland Light Infantry, died 21 March 1915

Jack Taylor. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1915

Thomas Henry Taylor. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 18 November 1916

William Taylor. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

J Teale. Private, 4 Australian Light Infantry

R R Tedham. Private, 7 Royal West Kents

Richard Robert Tedham. Queen’s Own (Royal Wes Kent) Regiment, died 4 November 1918

Albert Edward Teeling. London Regiment, died 5 April 1918

E Temple. Lieutenant, West Yorkshire Regiment

Arthur Ernest Tester. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 August 1916

James Tester. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 28 June 1918

W G Tester. Sergeant, 4 Rifle Brigade

F C Teucher. Sick Berth Attendant, HMS Vanguard

Arthur Cecil Thomas. South Wales Borderers, died 15 August 1917

Bernard Ernest Thomas. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

E Thomas. Private, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Edward Silas Thomas. Machine Gun Corps, died 24 March 1918

Ernest Thomas. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

John Thomas. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 September 1916

Robert William Thomas. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

H T Thomas. 1st Class Stoker, HMS Victory

J T Thompson. Sergeant, 74 Canadian Expedition Force

Charles E. A. Thorburn. Royal Engineers, died 22 October 1918

N J Thorpe. Lieutenant, Inns of Court Regiment

Thomas Ashmall Thumwood. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 25 October 1916

Herbert Thurlow. London Regiment, died 10 November 1916

H Thurstun. Sergeant, Canadian Expedition Force

Thomas Harry Tice. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

George Henry Tichband. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 23 March 1918

J H Tilden. Petty Officer, HMS Hecla

Thomas Archibald Till. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 18 November 1916

Edward Tiltman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 September 1918

John Tindall. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 6 October 1916

Bertram Stanley Tingle. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 9 April 1918

S B Tingle. Corporal, Royal Garrison Artillery

Harold Titchaner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1916

C P R Titjen. Captain, Manchester Regiment

Albert Charles Todd. London Regiment, died 1 July 1916

C A Todd. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Voluntary Reserve

A B Todman. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Division

F T Todman. Private

George Tolhurst. London Regiment, died 23 July 1917

Richard John Tollett. London Regiment, died 21 June 1917

G Tomlin. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

H Tomlin. Able Seaman, HMS Good Hope

James Tomsett. Royal Engineers, died 18 May 1918

C F Toogood. Private, Royal Sussex Regiment

Charles Toogood. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 October 1915

J P M Tooker. Lance Corporal, 4 Royal Fusiliers

J G Torkilson. Captain, SS Haileybury

Victor George Henry Torrance. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 23 April 1917

William Thomas Torrance. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 September 1916

Alfred Richard Toye. Army Service Corps, died 12 July 1917

L C Toye. Lance Corporal, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

Edward Train. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 25 March 1918

J L Tranter. Lance Corporal, 12 London Regiment

H J Tree. Leading Seaman

C C Tribe. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Division

Edwin Albert Edwin Triggs. London Regiment, died 2 October 1915

B M Trimming. Sergeant, 66 Canadian Expedition Force

James Percival Trotter. Border Regiment, died 1 October 1918

E B Trowell. Sub Conductor, Army Ordinace Corps

Bertie Truluck. London Regiment, died 4 August 1916

George Truluck. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 8 August 1917

Ernest Henry Tubbs. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 18 October 1917

P J Tubbs. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Division

J E Tucker. Sergeant, 11 Notts & Derby Regiment

John D’anter Tucker. Rifleman, Artists Rifles, died 21 February 1917

John Tucker. Notts and Derby (Sherwood Foresters) Regiment, died 5 October 1918

Frank Tully. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 26 September 1915

Charles Tuppenney. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 June 1915

Percy Cyril Turk. East Surrey Regiment, died 13 December 1917

Alfred Stephen Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 March 1918

Edward Richard Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Francis Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

George Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

James Turner. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 July 1917

Percival Turner. Manchester Regiment, died 19 May 1915

Thomas John Turner. London Regiment, died 26 March 1918

W E Turner. Sapper, Royal Engineers

A Tutt. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery

Frank Cecil Tyrrell. East Surrey Regiment, died 2 November 1916

N E Tyrwhitt. Major, Queens Westminster Rifles

Fred Underwood. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 20 March 1916

Sidney John Underwood. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 21 March 1918

Walter William Underwood. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 18 November 1916

Lennie Edward Unsted. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 26 April 1918

Fred Upton. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 13 June 1918

H Upton. Gunner, Royal Garrison Artillery

F W Usher. Able Seaman, Royal Naval Division

James Henry Venes. Private, Labour Corps, died 20 January 1918

Frederick William Veness. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 September 1916

John Veness. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Robert Charles Veness. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Thomas William Veness. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 18 October 1914

John Vernon. King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment, died 2 February 1917

F Vidler. 4 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frank Vidler jnr. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 10 February 1917

Frank Vidler snr. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 29 July 1918

Reginald Walter Vidler. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

Reuben John Vidler. Rifle Brigade, died 22 March 1918

William Vidler. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Henry Vigar. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 27 September 1917

E A Vinall. Able Seaman, HMS Good Hope

Frederick Chase Vincett. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 28 November 1917

G. J. H. Vincett. Royal Engineers, died 20 April 1915

Richard Vine. Royal Engineers, died 26 April 1917

J Vine-Jenkins. Private, Royal Army Service Corps

Thomas Vitler. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 28 October 1918

W Vitler. Quartermaster, Royal Field Artillery

G W Whatford. Sapper

F A Waddell. Private, London Scottish

Thomas Henry Waghorn. Lancashire Fusiliers, died 25 April 1918

William Wait. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 22 April 1917

Edwin Charles Waite. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 November 1914

Horace Wakeford. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 18 September 1918

E H Walker. 1st Class Petty Officer, HMS Kent

Frederick Charles Walker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 5 October 1916

George Walker. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 22 January 1915

L K Walker. Private, Royal Fusiliers

Percy John Walker. Army Service Corps, died 2 November 1918

Thomas Walker. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

William Randolph Walker. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Reginald Frank Waller. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 27 September 1918

Charlie Wallis. Cambridgeshire Regiment, died 15 November 1917

Joseph Wallis. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 17 June 1917

Edward Walsgrove. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 2 April 1917

Frederick Walsgrove. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 21 September 1916

Henry Walsgrove. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 23 September 1916

Percy Wanstall. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 8 November 1914

W H Ward. Corporal, Royal Field Artillery

Walter Roy Steuart Wardlaw. Grenadier Guards, died 14 September 1916

J Wareham. Private, 14 Canadian Expedition Force

Albert Edward Warwicker. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 31 October 1918

Archibald Frederick Waters. Rifle Brigade, died 14 March 1915

Frederick Thomas Waters. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 9 March 1918

Harold George Waters. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 31 July 1917

Jesse Samuel Waters. Household Cavalry and Cavalry of the Line, died 21 December 1914

Ernest Watson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 October 1916

F E Watson. Able Seaman, RNVR

Harold Edwin Watson. Dorsetshire Regiment, died 1 May 1917

Reginald Watson. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 April 1918

W A Watson. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery

Walter Thomas Watson. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 23 March 1918

William Watson. Loyal North Lancashire Regiment, died 4 November 1914

Andrew George Watts. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 March 1916

Charles Watts. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Walter Watts. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

A G Waymark. Trooper, 1 West Kent Yeomanry

A. Weatherill. Royal Engineers, died 25 July 1917

Albert Edward Weaver. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

A E Weavers. Private, Royal Sussex Regiment

Ernest Webb. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 9 April 1917

John Webb. Royal Scots Fusiliers, died 11 March 1915

Leonard Inch Webb. Royal Engineers, died 3 August 1918

Walter Webb. Rifle Brigade, died 9 May 1915

J Webbsdale. Private

Harry Webster. Grenadier Guards, died 20 June 1916

S H Webster. Guardsman, 3 Grenadier Guards

William Webster. London Regiment, died 11 April 1917

Percy Weeks. Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, died 23 August 1918

C Weldon. Sergeant, South Africa Force

F G Well. Rifleman

Albert Edward Weller. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 September 1916

S G W Weller. Private, Royal Army Medical Corps

Sydney George Walford Weller. Royal Army Medical Corps, died 30 October 1916

E L Wells. Lieutenant, New Zealand Forces

Frederick George Wells. Rifle Brigade, died 27 June 1918

Harold George Wells. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 19 July 1916

R G Wells. Lieutenant, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Thomas George Wells. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Walter Alfred Stephen Wenban. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 June 1917

Walter Henry Wenham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 1 July 1916

George West. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 10 July 1917

James Edwin West. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 24 August 1916

Robert Leslie West. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 22 August 1917

W West. Private, 7 Royal Sussex Regiment

Frank Weston. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 13 April 1917

George Edward Weston. Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment, died 23 March 1918

H Weston. Private, 1 Canadian Expedition Force

John Weston. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 16 April 1917

Frank Alfred Wettle. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 12 July 1916

George William Whatford. Royal Engineers, died 6 June 1918

J H L Wheatley. Lieutenant, 4 Royal Fusiliers

C W Wheeler. 1st Class Boy, HMS Hampshire

William John Wheeler. East Surrey Regiment, died 30 September 1916

Alfred Victor Whibley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Charles William Whimhurst. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 10 April 1916

C W Whitbourne. Rifleman

William Henry Whitbourne. King’s Royal Rifle Corps, died 29 July 1918

Albert White. Northumberland Fusiliers, died 4 January 1918

Alee Donald White. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 8 October 1915

Alfred William White. Rifle Brigade, died 29 August 1918

Charles Harry White. London Regiment, died 7 October 1916

D J White. Private, Royal Air Force

Frederick Joseph White. Army Service Corps, died 8 May 1915

G W White. Flight Cadet, Royal Air Force

George William White. Royal Garrison Artillery, died 10 August 1918

Horace White. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 19 November 1915

James Frederick White. Durham Light Infantry, died 12 April 1918

James William White. Royal Tank Corps, died 8 August 1918

P W White. Leading Telegraphist, HMS Submarine E10

W G White. Stoker, Royal Navy

W H White. Private, 1 Candian Expedition Force

W J White. Private, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

W White. Private

Wallis Wynne White. East Surrey Regiment, died 14 March 1917

William Allan White. London Regiment, died 30 April 1918

William White. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 January 1915

William White. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 September 1915

George William Whitehead. Gunner in the Royal Garrison Artillery. Died on Thursday, February 10, 1921 Age 31

William Whitelaw. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 3 April 1918

Charles William Whiteman. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 7 June 1917

G B Whiteman. Sergeant, Royal Engineers

James Whiteman. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 7 July 1916

W T Whiteman. Private, New Zealand Forces

A Whiting. Stoker, HMS Formidable

C Whiting. Ships Corporal. HMS Pathfinder

Wallace Whitney. Northamptonshire Regiment, died 29 August 1915

R D’Arcy Whittaker. Captain

Clement William Whyborn. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 15 September 1914

H Wickenden. Sergeant, Machine Gun Corps

F Wickens. Private, 9 South Canadian Highlanders

Walter John Wickens. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

C Wickerson. Leading Seaman, HMS Implaccable

Ernest Humphrey Wickham. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 25 July 1917

J Wicks. Lance Corporal

C H Wilkins. Private, 13 Royal Sussex Regiment

James Wilkins. Leicestershire Regiment, died 7 November 1918

R W Wilkins. Private, 13 London Regiment

C A Wilkinson. Corporal

George Arthur Wilkinson. Royal Engineers, died 20 April 1917

E E Willard. Private, 13 King’s Liverpool Regiment

H H Willard. Gunner, Royal Horse Artillery

D Williams. Private, South Staffordshire Regiment

Frederick George Williams. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 4 April 1918

Harry Edward Williams. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 7 October 1916

J Williams. Private, 1 Battalion, The Buffs Regiment

R Williams. Private, Royal Welsh Fusiliers

E R Willis. Lieutenant, Royal Sussex Regiment

Thomas Willson. Rifle Brigade, died 18 August 1916

W L Wilmshurst. Private, 2 Royal West Surrey Regiment

E Wilson. Corporal

H F Wilson. Lieutenant, Machine Gun Corps

Harold William Wilson. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 22 July 1916

James George Wilson. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 8 February 1916

Thomas Wilson. Queen’s Own (Royal West Kent) Regiment, died 20 July 1917

George Alfred Winborn. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

Norman Kenward Winborn. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 1 August 1917

Phillip Edward Winborn. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 19 January 1918

A P Winchester. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery

Alfred Winchester. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 22 May 1916

R Winchester. Private, 5 Royal Sussex Regiment

William Amos Winchester. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 16 April 1916

William Frank Winchester. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

Frank Winter. Royal Warwickshire Regiment, died 12 September 1916

J Winter. Private, Royal Sussex Regiment

George Sidney Wisby. Manchester Regiment, died 21 March 1918

E R Withers. Lance Corporal, 1 Honourable Artillery Company

Albert Vallance Wood. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 4 April 1918

C Wood. Private, 1 Bedfordshire Regiment

Cecil Wood. Bedfordshire Regiment, died 23 April 1917

Charles Edward Wood. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 22 February 1916

D Wood. Sergeant, 2 Royal Sussex Regiment

G Wood. Private, Canadian Expedition Force

Harry Joseph Wood. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 30 June 1916

James Wood. Buffs (East Kent) Regiment, died 18 August 1916

John Wood. Machine Gun Corps, died 5 June 1918

Milton Wood. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 August 1916

W Wood. Gunner, Royal Field Artillery

William Woodall. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 19 October 1918

Charles William Wooding. Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment, died 29 October 1916

Henry John Woodley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 26 January 1915

H S Woodman. Able Seaman, RNVR

Charles Edward Woods. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

William Woods. Labour Corps, died 16 May 1918

Alfred William Wooldridge. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 13 September 1914

Alfred Woolley. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 11 May 1915

Lorien Woolley. London Regiment, died 1 August 1918

A Wrenn. Private, Candian Expedition Force

E K Wrenn. Lance Corporal, Manchester Regiment

Keroi Edward Wrenn. Manchester Regiment, died 20 October 1914

C A Wright. Sergeant, Royal Field Artillery

Charles Alex Wright. Royal Horse Artillery and Royal Field Artillery, died 30 July 1917

Charles Wright. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 28 August 1917

Edmund John Wright. London Regiment, died 23 August 1917

John Leslie Wright. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 October 1916

John Wright. Royal Sussex Regiment, died 9 May 1915

U Wyatt. Sapper, Royal Engineers

Victor Wyatt. Royal Engineers, died 27 March 1918

E E Wynne. Sapper, Royal Engineers

H U T Wyon. Guardsman, Grenadier Guards

Harold George Yates. London Regiment, died 17 May 1915

A Years. Driver, Royal Field Artillery

Augustus Newton Yielding. Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers, died 16 August 1917

John Vincent Young. East Lancashire Regiment, died 23 October 1916

R A Young. Lieutenant, 2 Royal Munster Fusiliers