Let's here it for the wonder women - what's in March's etc Magazine

We have a jam packed etc Magazine for you this month.

So let's start with happy mother’s day. But no matter if you have one mum, two mums, a step mum or you were raised by your aunt or gran, whoever it is make sure you show them you care on Sunday,

March 31.

For anyone who is stuck for what to get that special someone we have a gift guide in each magazine to provide you with inspiration. It features a hampers, jewellery, spa days, flowers, chocolates and treats like afternoon tea.

We have several great celebrity interviews this month.

One with Huey Morgan from Fun Lovin’ Criminals, who comes to Worthing this month with the band’s latest album Another Mimosa. The tour kicked off last month and after dropping a motorbike on his foot don’t be surprised to see the singer relaxing in an armchair on stage.

Loose Woman panellist Coleen Nolan talks about the Kim Woodburn backlash and being single at 50.

We have an interview with the mum behind EarthSoul clothing, I love the prints of some of the pieces to add something a bit different to your little one’s wardrobe.

I was also captivated by the photography of Teri V, the images we have used are just a snapshot of her amazing work, I could have easily filled the pages with her photographs.

I got to speak to a Chichester mum about what it was like to go backpacking around Asia with her five-year-old and also how it inspired her to write a book about her travels.

Talking of books, Sussex author Peter James talks about his latest novel looking at searching for proof God exists and why he reveals why it took him 30 years to write it. And a Brighton mum shares her story of going through IVF and how she wants to break the taboo surrounding people going through the treatment.

We also have a motors special in the magazine looking at the new 19-reg cars about to hit the road.

Cover image courtesy of Cath Kidston.

