Ashlands is believed to date back to 1852, constructed of stone under a tile hung roof. The accommodation extends to over 6,000 sq ft arranged over three floors, the space is well balanced between formal and informal living, the rooms are light and airy with impressive ceiling heights, ideal for entertaining, as well as less formal rooms.

The reception rooms are accessed off the large hallway. The drawing room provides glorious views and French windows that lead into the garden. Beyond the drawing room is where the kitchen is which is well equipped with a central work island and oil-fired Aga. Also on the ground floor is the secondary kitchen and utility room. The stairs next to the kitchen lead down to the vast cellar, that provides extremely versatile space with the possibility to extend the property massively.

Sitting within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty the gardens and grounds are an important feature of Ashlands and form the most delightful and tranquil setting, complementing the house extremely well. The gardens encircle the property and include a heated swimming pool and hot tub.

on the market for £2,750,000 on https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

