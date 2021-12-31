This unique house offers everything you imagine from a historic building and is perfect for anyone wanting to experience the tranquillity of a bygone era. Not only is the accommodation generous, but it is also flexible, offering much potential and lots of space for the comings and goings of family life. The country style kitchen with its Aga and breakfast area is where family and guests tend to gather and socialise and for more formal entertaining, they can withdraw to the beautifully characterful dining room. In the evenings, and especially during the colder months, the fires in the two further reception rooms offer an inviting focal point. There is also a large shower room, utility area and studio on the ground floor, the latter offering the potential for extension to the kitchen, subject of course to the necessary permissions. The first floor comprises four double bedrooms, two of which share a “Jack and Jill’ en-suite shower room, and a large family bathroom, and on the top floor, there are two further good size double bedrooms.
Set within the heart of the beautiful East Sussex countryside, this property enjoys a lovely rural position and yet is still within easy reach of local amenities. The Old Rectory is approached through an existing gate onto a driveway that provides plentiful parking and turning. The original gardens that surround the house include a natural pond, raised lawn / orchard area with useful timber cabin (11’7 x 11’7) and a large, sunny decked area with hot tub, perfect for summer living. A short walk from the house takes you to the two stables and the start of the circa 18 acres of garden and land (unmeasured). Originally planted with grapevines the fields rise gently to a point where the countryside views are simply stunning.