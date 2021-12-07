Get paid £50 an hour to visit garden centres this Christmas

If you love gardening, and Christmas, then this could be a great opportunity to indulge your interests and get paid handsomely for doing so.

An online gardening platform is looking to hire a team of 10 people from different regions across the UK to be it's ‘Christmas Centre Critics’.

The platform is hiring for the position after a survey of more than 2,000 Brits found that two thirds of Brits visit one during the festive period every year. Three in ten households buy their tree from their local garden centre, and almost half purchase decorations from it.

Feedback from the visits will be used to create a map of the UK’s best Christmas garden centres.

The team of 10 will be asked to rank the garden centres out of 10 across a number of categories, including the quality of Christmas displays and decorations, festive food and drink and accessibility.

Applicants will need to be available to visit up to 10 garden centres from December 13 until December 24. The role is open to any member of the public, as long as they are over the age of 18 years old, have a full UK driving license, a passion for gardening and love of Christmas.

Applications for the ‘Christmas Centre Critic’ can be submitted before the December 12 deadline to: https://whatshed.co.uk/crackers-for-garden-centres-at-christmas-get-paid-to-visit-the-best-in-the-uk/

Members of the public can also nominate their local centre to be included in the national ranking on the same page. WhatShed will review all entries to ensure they meet the Christmas criteria before they appear on the map.

The successful candidate must be available to attend a different garden centre in their region at least twice a week, making the role perfect for students, retirees, those out of work or currently on leave from a full-time position.

Travel expenses will be covered, but not accommodation if candidates decide to stay in certain locations. The critics will only be paid to spend two hours at each garden centre.

Kate Fromings from Whatshed.co.uk, said: “Garden Centres are growing in popularity, especially after being one of the only retailers allowed to open throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"With Christmas just around the corner and our research revealing that visiting a garden centre is a much-loved household tradition in the UK, we wanted to put together our very own list of the top garden centres to visit not just this Christmas, but following Christmases too.