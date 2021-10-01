With a plethora of fine and fun features, exciting entertaining spaces meet comfortable family living all under one roof.

Former East Sussex swimming baths transformed into unique family home complete with bowling alley and cinema room

This former Victorian bath house in St Leonards has been cleverly converted into an exciting family home with a wealth of fantastic features.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:02 pm

The Grade II listed Bath House in West Hill Road is one of the most historic homes in the town. Its past tells stories of a school swimming bath, a church and a glass factory. Completely dilapidated on purchase, the vendors have renovated it into a family property complete with a bowling alley and home cinema.

With a plethora of fine and fun features, exciting entertaining spaces meet comfortable family living all under one roof. It is on the market for £1.5m with Fine and Country estate agents. Full details are on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla. Read more: www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-this-stunning-country-house-in-sussex-influenced-by-work-of-a-world-renowned-architect-3399338

East SussexVictorianGrade IISt Leonards
