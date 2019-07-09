Buying a property in Hastings doesn't have to require a huge budget

Here's what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Hastings

Buying a property in Hastings doesn't have to require a huge budget, as there are some homes on the market for £100,000 or less.

From flats and studios, to mobile homes, here is what is currently available to buy in Hastings without having to break your £100k budget.

This Grade II listed crescent sits adjacent to Hastings seafront in an elevated position offering great views, with the historic old town and main town centre close by. Price: GBP 70,000

1. Studio, Pelham Crescent

This Grade II listed crescent sits adjacent to Hastings seafront in an elevated position offering great views, with the historic old town and main town centre close by. Price: GBP 70,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This basement flat needs a little updating but it sits in a favoured part of St Leonards, with local shops and amenities nearby, and offers plenty of living space. Price: GBP 100,000

2. 2 bedroom flat, Charles Road, St. Leonards-On-Sea

This basement flat needs a little updating but it sits in a favoured part of St Leonards, with local shops and amenities nearby, and offers plenty of living space. Price: GBP 100,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Boasting elevated lakeside views, a modern interior, decked veranda and a private garden, this property also comes with the benefit of enjoying the onsite facilities, including the swimming pool and clubhouse. Price: GBP 69,950

3. 2 bedroom mobile home, Coghurst Park

Boasting elevated lakeside views, a modern interior, decked veranda and a private garden, this property also comes with the benefit of enjoying the onsite facilities, including the swimming pool and clubhouse. Price: GBP 69,950
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This first floor flat enjoys a spacious lounge and dining area, stylish fitted kitchen and its own private balcony, and sits within easy reach of the seafront promenade. Price: GBP 79,995

4. 1 bedroom flat, Eversfield Place, St Leonards-On-Sea

This first floor flat enjoys a spacious lounge and dining area, stylish fitted kitchen and its own private balcony, and sits within easy reach of the seafront promenade. Price: GBP 79,995
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3