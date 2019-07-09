Here's what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Hastings
Buying a property in Hastings doesn't have to require a huge budget, as there are some homes on the market for £100,000 or less.
From flats and studios, to mobile homes, here is what is currently available to buy in Hastings without having to break your £100k budget.
1. Studio, Pelham Crescent
This Grade II listed crescent sits adjacent to Hastings seafront in an elevated position offering great views, with the historic old town and main town centre close by. Price: GBP 70,000
2. 2 bedroom flat, Charles Road, St. Leonards-On-Sea
This basement flat needs a little updating but it sits in a favoured part of St Leonards, with local shops and amenities nearby, and offers plenty of living space. Price: GBP 100,000
3. 2 bedroom mobile home, Coghurst Park
Boasting elevated lakeside views, a modern interior, decked veranda and a private garden, this property also comes with the benefit of enjoying the onsite facilities, including the swimming pool and clubhouse. Price: GBP 69,950
4. 1 bedroom flat, Eversfield Place, St Leonards-On-Sea
This first floor flat enjoys a spacious lounge and dining area, stylish fitted kitchen and its own private balcony, and sits within easy reach of the seafront promenade. Price: GBP 79,995
