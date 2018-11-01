Here is when you can and cannot fly while pregnant

With the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle getting ready to return to the UK following her Royal Tour we look at the rules of flying when pregnant.

With questions including do you need a medical certificate? How many weeks can you fly? We round up what you need to know.

Tips for flying when pregnant

Lisa Tyndall, Skyscanner senior growth manager said: “Some travellers book their dream trip months in advance only to find they have an extra passenger on-board once their trip comes around.

"NHS guidelines state that if your pregnancy has been straight forward then it’s usually safe to fly when pregnant. However, most airlines will not let pregnant women fly after 35-37 weeks, or if carrying multiple babies, then it’s 32 weeks.

"We’ve looked at the top ten airlines policies on flying when pregnant, and it can vary, so it’s worth checking with your airline as soon as you know you’re pregnant.

"Travellers should also make sure their travel insurance is up to date, and it’s advisable to take your maternity notes with you in case they are needed.”

For the NHS guidlines on travelling and flying when pregnant click here

Ryanair

- Mums-to-be who haven’t experienced any complications can fly up to 28 weeks of pregnancy.

- Post 28 weeks (with an uncomplicated pregnancy) a ‘fit to fly’ letter is required.

- Travel is not permitted beyond the end of the 36th week of pregnancy for a single pregnancy, for multi babies travel is not permitted beyond the end of the 32nd week of pregnancy.

For more information click here

easyJet

- Airline advises if mum-to-be has experienced any complications during their pregnancy then they should please consult their medical practitioner before flying.

- Mums-to-be can travel up to the end of the 35th week for single pregnancies, or 32nd week for multiply babies.

More information here

British Airways

- The airline allows travel up until the end of the 36th week if pregnant with one baby and the end of the 32nd week if you pregnant with more than one baby.

- The airline recommends that mums-to-be carry a confirmation from a doctor or midwife of whether the pregnancy is single or multiple, the expected due date, and there are no complications.

For more information click here

Flybe

- For uncomplicated pregnancies the airline allows travel up to 28 weeks into pregnancy. For pregnancies 28 to 33 weeks, travel is permitted if there is a valid medical certificate.

- The airline does not allow travel from 34 weeks onwards.

More information can be found here

Virgin

- For uncomplicated pregnancies the airline allows travel up to 28 weeks into pregnancy. For single pregnancies 28 to 36 weeks, travel is permitted if there is a valid medical certificate. For multiple pregnancies its 28-32 weeks with a valid medical certificate

- The airline does not allow travel from 36 weeks onwards for single pregnancies and 32 weeks for multiple pregnancies.

More information is here

Thomas Cook

- For uncomplicated pregnancies the airline allows travel up to 28 weeks into pregnancy without any medical notes.

- The airline does not allow travel from 36 weeks onwards for single pregnancies and 32 weeks for multiple pregnancies.

For more information click here

Jet2

- For uncomplicated pregnancies the airline allows travel up to 28 weeks into pregnancy.

- For single pregnancies 28 to 36 weeks, travel is permitted if there is with valid medical certificate. For multiple pregnancies its 28-32 weeks with a valid medical certificate

- The airline does not allow travel from 35 weeks onwards for single pregnancies and 33 weeks for multiple pregnancies.

There is more information here

Emirates

- For uncomplicated pregnancies the airline allows travel up to 28 weeks into pregnancy. For single pregnancies 28 to 36 weeks, travel is permitted if there is with valid medical certificate. - For multiple pregnancies its 28-32 weeks with a valid medical certificate.

- Travel from 36 weeks onwards for single pregnancies and 32 weeks for multiple pregnancies will only be permitted only after prior clearance from Emirates Medical Services.

More information here

KLM

- The airline advises that women that are over 36 weeks pregnant are recommended not to fly. For multiple pregnancies, they recommend consulting a physician first. For mums-to-be who have had complications are required to have permission to fly from their health professional before flying

For full terms and conditions click here

Norwegian

- The airline allows mums-to-be to fly up to 36 weeks without a medical certificate.

- If you wish to fly after 36 weeks then the flight cannot be longer than 4 hours and a medical certificate is require.

More information can be found here

Skyscanner also has some tips for flying when pregnant:

- Wear a pair of compression socks: Ask your midwife if elastic compression socks would make sense for your flight. When pregnant, slower circulation can increase the chance of blood clots, which may be minimised by wearing compression socks.

- Take an aisle seat: If you can select an aisle seat before your flight, do so. If not, ask the flight staff if they can make some accommodations for you. The best option would be to get an aisle seat near the restroom. A bulkhead seat may also be a smart choice for the legroom to keep the blood circulating.

- Drink lots of water: Stay hydrated throughout your trip. You might want to buy a large bottle of water after security to take on the plane with you.

- Avoid lifting bags: When you arrive at the airport, staff and airline personnel are available to assist you. Alert your airline if you need assistance with your luggage or with traveling to your flight.