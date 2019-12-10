From fishes to shells delve into the work of a St Leonards illustrator

When asked what brought her to St Leonards on Sea illustrator Morokoth Fournier des Corats explains how she wanted a change from the bright lights of London and couldn’t resist living by the sea.

“I’ve known London all my life,” she says. “I was at a point where I had more freedom to pursue my personal and freelance projects and explore more artistic opportunities outside of the London bubble.

“I was already aware of the large artist community here from taking part in coastal currents festival several years ago so that was a major draw.”

Morokoth’s current designs have been inspired by the sea and include sea life, beach ephemera and the various bric-a-brac you find in local antiques and second hand shops

“Hastings fishing fleet is also inspiring, especially as they fish sustainably which propelled me to start a series of sea life of Hastings postcards and illustrate all the fish that land on Hastings beaches.”

All of Morokoth’s work starts with painting watercolours either from life, still life or reference photos.

“I try to capture as much detail and colours as possible so they can be quite intricate. I then scan them and move the compositions around in Photoshop,” she explains.

“I love the whole cut out and paste method, there’s something satisfying about cutting paper shapes with scissors but that I could do this digitally and get to play around with backgrounds and erase if I don’t like it, which gives me more freedom.”

She describes her work as ‘intricate’, ‘surreal’ and adds that someone once called it mythical. She creates images for publications as well as designing her own products from greetings cards to prints and handmade items.

“I’ve been selling these at the Pop up Emporium in Hastings, I opened up an Etsy shop and now have stockists in St Leonards, Hastings, Battle and Rye,” she smiles.

“Illustration can be a lonely vocation so I like to get involved with exhibitions and shows with other artists as it gets me out of the house and gets me thinking differently about how I want to show my work and how it will fit within a physical space.

“It also allows me to be a bit more playful beyond the 2D page.”

Since she was a child she has always drawn and says she followed the conventional art route – art school then an illustration degree.

“However, I got slightly lost after university pursuing nine to five day jobs for several years before getting back into drawing again through a medley of short courses – print making, life drawing, photography, portraiture,” she adds.

Through short courses she was able to experiment and play with different mediums which saw her use an antique mangle as a printing press and then moved on to developing her life drawing skills through a classical portrait course.

“I think circumstances and the move away from London allowed me to pursue my ideas for my current designs without too much distraction,” she explains.

“Watercolour was a medium I was never really drawn to but after experimenting with it, I felt it suited the way I wanted to apply paint. Also, being close to the sea and everything it offers has inevitably seeped into my drawings.

“So I guess, my watercolour collage designs developed over a six month period.”

She provides the perfect slice of the sea without you having to brave the beach.

For more information you can follow Morokoth on Instagram @morokoth_fournier or ‘like’ on Facebook @Morokothartis

