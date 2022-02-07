All gluten free, yet full of flavour, these snacks and desserts taste so good they can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of whether they are following a gluten free diet or not.

Recipes courtesy of FREEE - www.freee-foods.co.ukGluten Free Raspberry and Coconut Cupcake Muffins

Makes 6 muffins

Gluten free muffins

Cooking Time: 25-30 minutes

Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, 375°F, Gas 5

Ingredients

150g FREEE Self Raising White Flour

Gluten free profiteroles

100g caster sugar

50g desiccated coconut

1 egg

50g oil

Gluten free chocolate mousse

4 tbsp water

125g raspberries

cupcake muffin cases

Method

Pre-heat the oven.

Stand 6 cupcake cases in the holes of a muffin or tart tray.

Measure the coconut into a bowl then remove a tablespoon of coconut for later.

Add the flour and sugar and stir to combine.

Break the egg into the bowl of a blender, add the oil and water and pulse until smooth.

Add the prepared flour blend and mix well.

Spoon the mixture between the prepared muffin cases.

Divide the raspberries between the cupcake muffins and pressing them into the top of each.

Sprinkle the coconut over the top.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

Gluten Free Profiteroles Filled With Chocolate Mousse

Makes 10-12 choux buns

Cooking Time: 30-35 minutes

Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, 400°F, Gas 6

Ingredients

Gluten Free Choux Buns:

75g FREEE White Bread Flour

½ tsp caster sugar

2 eggs

50g butter

160ml water

Chocolate Mousse Filling:

50g milk chocolate

150ml milk

50g sugar

1 tbsp FREEE Tapioca Flour

1 tbsp water

Chocolate Topping:

75g milk chocolate

15g butter

Method

Gluten Free Choux Pastry:

Pre-heat the oven.

Line a large baking tray with a baking liner or parchment paper.

Sift the flour into a bowl, sprinkle the sugar on top and put it beside the cooker.

Break the eggs into another bowl, beat them well and leave this bowl next to the cooker too.

Put the butter and water into a saucepan over a medium heat.

When the butter has melted and water come to the boil, remove the pan from the heat.

Immediately add the flour from the bowl and mix into a smooth paste.

Return the pan to a gentle heat, stirring vigorously for 30 seconds, to make a soft dough.

Remove the pan from the heat.

Add a third of the egg and beat it into the dough with a spatula.

When it is incorporated, beat in another third of the egg.

Beat in the remaining egg to make a thick and smooth paste.

Choux Buns:

Take a good soup spoon of the paste, scrape it onto a second soup spoon, then scrape it back onto the original spoon to encourage the formation of a ball of choux paste.

Drop the ball of paste onto the baking tray and repeat with the remaining paste.

OR, put the choux paste into a piping bag and pipe 10-12 balls of dough onto the baking tray.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and crisp to the touch.

Remove the tray from the oven.

As soon as you can handle the choux balls, cut the side of each bun with a sharp knife to allow the steam to escape.

Transfer the choux buns to a wire rack to cool.

Chocolate Mousse Filling:

Break the chocolate into pieces.

Measure the milk, sugar and chocolate into a saucepan.

Heat gently while stirring until the sugar and chocolate have dissolved.

Remove the pan from the heat.

Put the tapioca flour and water into a bowl and stir into a paste.

Pour half the warm chocolate milk into the paste, stir to combine and tip everything back into the saucepan.

Return the pan to a gentle heat and stir as the sauce thickens and bubbles.

Remove the pan from the heat and leave it to cool.

Spoon or pipe the cream into the middle of the cold choux buns.

Pile the filled choux buns onto a serving dish.

Chill until ready to serve with a jug of cream.

Chocolate Topping:

Break the chocolate into small pieces.

Melt the chocolate and butter together until both are runny.

Pour some runny chocolate onto the top of each chocolate choux bun.

Gluten Free Chocolate Tapioca Mousse

Makes 4

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

100g plain chocolate

300ml coconut milk

100g caster sugar

25g FREEE Tapioca Flour

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp desiccated or flaked coconut

Method

Break the chocolate into pieces. Measure the coconut milk, sugar and chocolate into a saucepan.

Heat gently while stirring until the sugar and chocolate have dissolved.

Remove the pan from the heat.

Put the tapioca flour and water into a bowl and stir into a paste.

Pour half the warm chocolate milk into the paste, stir to combine and tip everything back into the saucepan.

Return the pan to a gentle heat and stir as the sauce thickens and bubbles.

Remove the pan from the heat and leave it to cool for 10 minutes.

Beat the sauce vigorously until smooth then divide it between the serving dishes.

Scatter the coconut on a large baking tray, toast it under the grill for 2 minutes until golden, then leave to cool.