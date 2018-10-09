Don’t be elfish, spruce up your act and take part in the Santa Dash!

There’s around eleven weeks until Santa climbs aboard his sleigh but a mere seven short weeks until the annual Santa Dash takes to the streets of Bexhill to raise funds for good causes.

Organised by Bexhill Lions Club, ‘Santas’ of all ages are invited to join this fun event that will be held at the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) terrace and Bexhill seafront on Sunday, December 2. Registration 10.30am for a 11.30am start.

Sauntering Santa’s will ‘dash’ (at their own pace) along the seafront towards Brookfields Road, returning to the DLWP terrace (2km/1.2miles). The more energetic can go on to Galley Hill, turn back to West Parade toilets and return to the DLWP (5km/3.1miles).

Event organiser Lion Brian Comber says entry includes a free Santa outfit which can be collected on the two Fridays prior to the event at Bexhill’s Friday Market, adding: “This popular fun family festive event is open to all ages and abilities. Entrants can run, jog, walk, push prams, walk the dog, use a wheelchair or mobility scooter on the flat, user friendly promenade. There will be awards for the best decorated pram, wheelchair and dog. So get into the festive spirit, have some fun and take the opportunity to raise funds for your chosen good causes through sponsorship.”

All proceeds from the event will support deserving good causes and Lion president Clare Kersley said: “This is a great event. Last year the sight of over 150 Santas in a sea of red was just brilliant. So start the festive season with a really fun event!”

To register visit: www.bexhill-lions.org