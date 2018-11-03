Crowhurst fundraising Jumble Sale raises £250

The Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s autumn Jumble Sale attracted bargain hunters of all ages and raised £250.

The fundraiser was held at Crowhurst Village Hall last Saturday (October 27). The society’s chairperson, Mary Boorman, says it was a very successful event. “We had over 60 customers plus several children visit our Jumble sale and overall, before expenses have been taken out, we made £250. This was a very successful amount. I thank all the people who kindly donated to our event and all our kind and very helpful supporters who sold on the stalls and made the teas. It was a very busy and happy morning despite the sudden change of weather to cold and frosty to those waiting for the doors to open! Our next Jumble Sale will in January. We would love to see to all again then.”