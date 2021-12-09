What is more this year’s Christmas Capers was bigger and better than ever, with all the High Street and Station Road closed to traffic, giving everyone the freedom to caper up and down the main streets in perfect safety.

After the Covid-enforced non-happening last year, more people than ever turned out to watch the evening start with a bigger and better parade than ever, featuring huge willow sculptures of animals held aloft, together with parents and children holding their lanterns made over the last month in weekend workshops.

Many local businesses and shops opened their doors on the night together with several houses on the High Street, for which the organisers, Robertsbridge Enterprise Group, are most grateful. This year as a one off, we were able to open up the doors of the United Reformed Church, which used to be the focus of Capers until it closed.

As is now a tradition, and a sign of a vibrant village, we saw the launching of three new village businesses: Olsten Soy, with Beca Marsh’ hand made candles and lotions, Fisherwood Farm, where in the Spring, you will be able to have a luxury cream tea and pet friendly alpacas and rare sheep, and Silverwood Farm who sell elderflower and elderberry products. On the night we were treated to an excellent Elderberry Gluhwein.

A pony and trap, festively lit up by the Darvell Community, provided a taxi service from one end of the village to the other. The village was lit up by its traditional Christmas trees along the main streets, with a new record of over 130 trees lighting the streets of the village.

Robertsbridge Christmas Capers is part of the social calendar of the village, a must-be-there event like the Bonfire. So put the date in your diary for next year – Friday 2 December 2022.

