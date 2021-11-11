Forest Christmas light trail: Festive treat for your family

Bedgebury light show, picture by Rikard Osterlund

There are a few to choose from in Sussex but Bedgebury Pinetum, on the East Sussex and Kent border, has been a firm family favourite for the past few years.

The illuminated trail is back this year from November 19 through to January 2.

You can experience Bedgebury in a whole new light as you wander one-mile beneath canopies drenched in seasonal colour, inspired by the landscape itself and produced by Sony Music.

Bedgebury Christmas light show, picture by Matthew Andrews

