2022 Ford Fiesta brings new looks and new technology

Ford has revealed a package of updates for the best-selling Fiesta supermini.

A number of design tweaks have been made to refresh the car’s look and make it easier to differentiate between trim levels while there’s new technology and the Fiesta ST hot hatch receives a mechanical boost as well as internal and external upgrades.

Priced from £16,620, the Fiesta is available as a three- or five-door model and in four standard trims - Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Active - as well as the high-performance ST. In addition, the Vignale trim level has been dropped in favour of offering Vignale packs on Titanium, ST-Line and Active models.

Exterior changes include a larger grille and higher bonnet line, with the famous blue oval badge moved from the bonnet to the grille. Each trim gets a slightly different grille. Trend and Titanium get chrome horizontal elements while ST-Line features a honeycomb finish and Active models get a broader grille with gloss black vertical strakes. It also features taller air intakes and wheel arch cladding. All Fiestas now come with LED headlights as standard, with adaptive matrix units offered as an option.

Other new technology includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, wrong way alert and live traffic tracking with local hazard alert, which can warn of obstructions up ahead.

Vignale packs offer a choice of 17- and 18-inch alloys as well as upgraded interior materials.

The Fiesta’s engine line-up remains the same with a non-hybrid 99bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost joined by two mild hybrid versions offering 124bhp or 153bhp. The 124bhp hybrid is available with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while other versions feature a six-speed manual.

Among the updates to the ST are an increase in torque from 214lb ft to 236lb ft although this hasn’t affected its 0-62mph time or top speed, which remain 6.5 seconds and 144mph.

The performance model also gets styling updates with a more aggressive grille, optional dark alloys and the eye-catching Mean Green paint first seen on the Puma ST.

Inside, new 14-way adjustable Ford Performance seats promise to offer better support and comfort for track and long-distance driving.