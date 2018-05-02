Bikers ride out to deliver cheque following year of fundraising

Bikers rode in convoy to take a cheque to Heads On, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s charity.

The 1066 Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter made Heads On its charity of the year for 2017 and raised a total of £2,830 through fundraising, raffles and contributions for offering their services as escorts for proms, weddings, birthdays and funerals.

Tracy Pascoe, the chapter’s web master and head photographer, nominated the charity following her own experiences.

She said: “I am really passionate about mental health and I just knew this was the right place for the money to go.

“From my own personal experience of family and friends who have used services, from learning disabilities, child and adolescent mental health services and dementia services, I have seen first-hand the work that these services do, and the difference they can make to service users’ quality of life.

“To help raise money for Heads On, two of our members took part in a cycle ride and got sponsorship from their work colleagues, family and fellow chapter members.

“We are so pleased to have been able to donate this money to Heads On and support them in continuing the brilliant work that they do.”

The money will help adults and young people who are experiencing mental health difficulties in Sussex and Hampshire and the cheque was presented at Swandean in Worthing.

Nick Read, who organised the ride out, said: “By having a charity of the year, we are able to help promote and raise awareness of that charity to our members, family and friends throughout the year, which is great.

“We are really pleased to have been able to contribute to Heads On and support the fantastic work that they do.

“I have been with the 1066 Harley Owners Group Chapter for ten years. It is not just about motorcycles, we are a family. It is a brilliant place to meet others who have a common interest and I love it.”

Heads On helps people with mental health problems to feel supported, stay active and be more involved in their community.

Rachael Duke, head of charity, said: “We are extremely grateful to the chapter for their generous donation, which will help us to continue the work we’re doing within the trust to improve services for service users, families and carers.

“Our next charity event, Walk for Wards, will take place on Saturday, May 19, at Glynde Estate, where participants can take part in a 5k or 10k route. The routes can be walked, jogged or ran so it really is an event which is suitable for the whole family.”

The chapter has nearly 400 members and the main riding season is from March to October. Visit www.1066chapter.com for more information.