12 great places to eat with outdoor seating in Hastings, according to TripAdvisor
Summer is here! Make the most of the good weather and bask in the sun while eating out.
We’ve checked with TripAdvisor and listed some of the top places to eat with outdoor seating as decided by you. They are in no particular order. Pictures by Google Maps unless stated otherwise. See also: 10 of the best ice cream parlours in East Sussex, according to TripAdvisor
La Bella Vista, 8 Grand Parade, Hastings, TN38 0DD.
Fortes Pizzeria, 2 Eversfield Place, Hastings, TN37 6BY.
Other 3rd Party
Nazar, 1 Claremont, Hastings, TN34 1HA.
Other 3rd Party
Rustico Hastings, 31 Robertson Street, Hastings TN34 1HT.
Other 3rd Party
View more