Pictures: A look back at 2021 in Hastings

We hope that you all have a healthy and happy 2022.
Mobile Covid-19 testing site in Pelham Place car park, Hastings. Jan 6.
Nick and Bernie Charman pictured with their Eiffel Tower model, Alma Terrace, Silverhill, St Leonards. February 2021.
Locals enjoying sunny weather in Hastings after the easing of lockdown on March 29. Photo taken the day after, March 30.
A new mural on the side of Teddy Tinker's (Antiques, Collectables, Vintage Costume & Fancy Dress) in London Road, St Leonards. April 2021.