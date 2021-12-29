St Leonards seafront pictured in December 2021.
St Leonards seafront pictured in December 2021.

Pictures: A look back at 2021 in Hastings

As we head towards 2022, here's a look back at 2021 in pictures.

By Justin Lycett
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:16 pm

We hope that you all have a healthy and happy 2022.

1. 2021

Mobile Covid-19 testing site in Pelham Place car park, Hastings. Jan 6.

2. 2021

Nick and Bernie Charman pictured with their Eiffel Tower model, Alma Terrace, Silverhill, St Leonards. February 2021.

3. 2021

Locals enjoying sunny weather in Hastings after the easing of lockdown on March 29. Photo taken the day after, March 30.

4. 2021

A new mural on the side of Teddy Tinker's (Antiques, Collectables, Vintage Costume & Fancy Dress) in London Road, St Leonards. April 2021.

