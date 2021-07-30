Work to improve vaccine availability in Hastings is ongoing

Covid-19 vaccine dose

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on (Wednesday July 29), where chief executive Jane Hartnell gave members an update on the current rates of covid within the town.

She said: “Although our numbers are fluctuating around the 300 mark the director of public health isn’t confident yet we are on a downward trajectory in our town. We are obviously still very concerned about numbers,

“The number of patients hospitalised in the East Sussex [Healthcare] Trust between us an Eastbourne has doubled this week to 30 people, 25 per cent of whom are under 35 and not vaccinated.

“That does reiterate the point that the council is working very hard with others trying to promote the message about getting vaccinated as soon as people can, if that is what they are intent to do.”

Ms Hartnell said the council had been working with others to lobby for more resources for the local vaccination programme.

She said: “We’ve been working really hard with the NHS to help deliver the adult vaccination programme.

“You will all be aware of the challenges about delivering the programme to the population as in Hastings and that we were behind the curve.

“As a result of strenuous lobbying, between the council and our voluntary partners, we are now working through a rapid improvement plan, which is the commitment that the NHS officers have given to us to help secure additional resources for Hastings.”