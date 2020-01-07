Meet the first baby born in Hastings in the 2020s

Hastings couple Sara and Gavin McGarvey were given the perfect start to the new decade with the birth of their second daughter – the first person born in Hastings in the 2020s.

Weighing 8lb 5oz, Edie Bella McGarvey was born at Conquest Hospital at 4.16am on January 1, 2020.

Edie Bella McGarvey was born at 4.16am on January 1

Edie is Sara and Gavin’s second daughter – their first daughter Erin Betty was born in August 2013.

Sara, 31, said she was thankful for all the staff at the Conquest, including her midwife, who made the experience ‘positive’.

She added: “We’re all really excited that Edie is the first baby born in Hastings in the 2020s.

“She’s the final piece of our family and the perfect way for us to start this decade together.

“I had the best experience at the Conquest, and would especially like to thank our midwife Lily who went above and beyond to make it a really positive experience. She’s a credit to the midwife team there.”