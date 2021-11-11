These are the Hastings neighbourhoods where Covid rates are rising the fastest - latest figures

However, some have seen a fall over the same period from October 29 to November 5.

This comes as coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15 per cent in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Yesterday, (Wednesday, November 10), 39,329 cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 were reported in the UK.

This equates to a rate of 364.9 per 100,000 people.

The number of deaths reported yesterday within 28 days of a postive test was 214.

In Hastings there have been 349 positive cases in the last seven days. This is a rate of 377.1 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Hastings saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Ashdown ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 89.5 per cent from 221.7 to 420.1 per 100,000 from October 29 to November 5.

Silverhill ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 48.4 per cent from 351.4 to 521.4 per 100,000 from October 29 to November 5.

