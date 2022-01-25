St Leonards school remains partially closed due to Covid

The St Leonards Academy, in a letter to parents and carers, said that Year 8 pupils were able to return to school today (Tuesday, January 25) but Year 10 should stay at home and access the academy’s remote learning system.

In the letter, seen by the Observer, Jon Francies, principal, said: “We understand that you may find this concerning, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause. This decision was not taken lightly, but is necessary due to the circumstances addressed.”

Coronavirus

The St Leonards Academy first partially closed last Wednesday (January 19) to students in Years 8 and 9 due to a ‘significant number’ of staff having to isolate.

The school said in a letter to parents and carers last week that it had ‘reached a point’ where it could ‘no longer operate on-site provision safely due to the numbers of teaching and support staff who are absent’.