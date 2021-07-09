Queen guitarist Brian May warns ‘don’t be as insanely optimistic as Boris’ over Covid
Brian May has issued a stark warning over the relaxation of Covid restrictions during a visit to Sussex yesterday (Thursday, July 8).
The world-famous musician urged the public to continue to be vigilant as lockdown measures ease after a friend, who despite having both doses of the vaccine, contracted Covid this week.
Speaking to this newspaper, Brian said: “My message to everyone really is even if you’re vaccinated - be careful. Don’t think that the bombs have stopped dropping and don’t be as insanely optimistic as Boris.”
This comes as Boris Johnson is set to lift all Covid restrictions on so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19.
He made the comments during a visit to Selsey, West Sussex, as he unveiled the first of five seal sculptures, designed and created by Chichester College students, form part of a ‘seal trail’ through the town.
Read more here: Here’s why Queen guitarist Brian May was in Selsey today
The sculpture was dedicated to the late astronomer and presenter Sir Patrick Moore.