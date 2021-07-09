Queen guitarist Brian May warns ‘don’t be as insanely optimistic as Boris’ over Covid

Brian May has issued a stark warning over the relaxation of Covid restrictions during a visit to Sussex yesterday (Thursday, July 8).

By Joe Stack
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:48 pm
Brian May, the new sculpture dedicated to Sir Patrick Moore, and art student Megan Masters

The world-famous musician urged the public to continue to be vigilant as lockdown measures ease after a friend, who despite having both doses of the vaccine, contracted Covid this week.

Speaking to this newspaper, Brian said: “My message to everyone really is even if you’re vaccinated - be careful. Don’t think that the bombs have stopped dropping and don’t be as insanely optimistic as Boris.”

This comes as Boris Johnson is set to lift all Covid restrictions on so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19.

From left: Cllr Donna Johnson of Selsey Town Council, Chichster College student Megan Masters, and Brian May

He made the comments during a visit to Selsey, West Sussex, as he unveiled the first of five seal sculptures, designed and created by Chichester College students, form part of a ‘seal trail’ through the town.

The sculpture was dedicated to the late astronomer and presenter Sir Patrick Moore.

