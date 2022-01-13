More than 80 per cent of Hastings and St Leonards residents have had their booster vaccine

More than 80 per cent of people in the Hastings and St Leonards area have had their covid booster vaccine, according to the NHS.

The NHS said despite 81 per cent of residents receiving their booster, there are still thousands who are yet to come forward for their first or second vaccine.

An NHS spokesperson said, “A big week of walk-in vaccinations starts this Friday (January 14) to make it as easy as possible to receive your covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine SUS-210901-143642001

“Walk-in vaccination sessions are popping up in Hastings this weekend and into next week as the NHS in Sussex urges anyone who has not yet come forward for a covid-19 vaccination to do so as soon as possible.”

Currently, 83 per cent of Sussex residents have had their booster vaccination.

Walk-in sessions are available at:

Friday, January 14 -

· 10am–4pm – Hastings Town Hall, Priory Square entrance, Hastings, TN34 1QR.

· 9am–3.30pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 – 500 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. 16 and above.

· 9am–6pm – Kings Church, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. 12-years and above.

· 10am–5pm – Asda, Battle Road, St Leonards, Hastings, TN37 7AA (top car park). 18-years and above.

Saturday, January 15 –

· 10am–3.30pm – Hastings Town Hall, Priory Square entrance, Hastings, TN34 1QR.

· 10am-4pm – Kings Church, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. 12-years and above.

· 9am–12.30pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 – 500 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. 16 and above.

· 10am–4pm – St Leonards seafront next to Marina car park, TN38 0DW. 18-years and above.

Sunday, January 16 –

· 10am–4pm – St Leonards seafront next to Marina car park, TN38 0DW. First, second and booster doses. 18-years and above.

Tuesday, January 18 –

· 10am–4pm – Hastings Town Hall, Priory Square entrance, Hastings, TN34 1QR.

· 9am–3.30pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 – 500 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. 16 and above.

· 9am–6pm – Kings Church, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. 12-years and above.

Wednesday, January 19

· 10am–4pm – Hastings Town Hall, Priory Square entrance, Hastings, TN34 1QR.

· 9am–12.30pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 – 500 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. 16 and above.

A spokesperson from the Sussex covid-19 vaccination programme said, “We’re really pleased with the turn out so far for booster vaccinations and our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks to really ramp up the number of available sessions for people to get their jab.

“But there is still work to be done, and now isn’t the time for complacency. Currently 248,000 people in Sussex are still yet to have a first vaccination, so the task now is to ensure anyone who has not yet done so, is able to get a vaccination easily - whether it is a first, second or booster jab. We have lots of capacity for everyone to come forward.

“Vaccinations continue to be our best protection against serious illness, please help us by coming forward – I encourage anybody who hasn’t yet got their booster or who isn’t vaccinated at all to come forward without delay to get the best protection on offer against coronavirus”.

Appointments are still available at multiple vaccination sites across Sussex for those who do not want to attend a walk-in session.

Residents can go to the National Booking Service website or call 119 to arrange their vaccination appointment.

An NHS spokesperson added, “If you are due a vaccination but you’re unable to get to your appointment, free transport is available.