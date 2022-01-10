Military personnel running Covid vaccine service in Hastings area

The pop-up is in the community room on the ground floor at Tesco Hollington, from 10am to 5pm today.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said the pop-up is for all vaccine doses, for people aged 18 and over.

Military personnel are supporting the vaccine rollout across the UK. Picture: Ministry Of Defence.

Military personnel are supporting public services across the UK to assist with the response to the Covid outbreak and Omicron wave.