Hastings United Football Club to host another Covid vaccine walk-in session

The club will be hosting the service at the Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, on Saturday (January 8).

Anyone who needs either a first, second or booster jab is welcome to attend from 12.30pm, no appointment necessary.

The local NHS said anyone aged 12 or over will be able to receive a jab.

Hastings United Football Club is hosting another walk-in vaccination pop-up session SUS-220601-172559001

This pop-up follows a similar event on December 18.

The NHS said not only did Hastings Utd triumph against Ramsgate Football Club, more than 160 people also received their Covid jabs on that day.

The local NHS and public health team are hoping for an even bigger ‘score’ in terms of vaccinations given this Saturday, and another victory for Hastings Utd against their opponents, Faversham Town.

A spokesperson from the Sussex Vaccination Programme said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Hastings United Football Club on January 8 and hope more people will come to get their first, second or booster vaccination this weekend.

“Our aim is to reach as many people as possible and by bringing the vaccine out to the heart of communities we hope to make it easy for Hastings residents to get their jabs, while enjoying a day out and supporting their local football club.

“And don’t forget, if you can’t make it on Saturday, there are lots of appointments on the NHS booking system as well as other walk in sessions in Hastings in the coming days.

“Check the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website for the latest dates and locations in Sussex.”

Billy Wood, CEO of Hastings United, said: “Whilst I stand by that the vaccine is an individual choice, we are delighted in continuing to support the rollout. The rise in uptake since our first pop up was incredible and we are excited to do it all again.

“Players and staff took the option up last time, and I am sure we’ll see the same again from ones who are eligible. Not only will you be helping the severity that Covid-19 can do by taking the vaccine, we are offering all free tickets to the game. A jab and hopefully three points will be on the menu this Saturday at The Continental Pilot Field.”

Hastings Utd will be offering free entry to those who are turning up for the vaccine. People will be asked to register at the gate and be taken to the designated vaccine site, ID will be required.