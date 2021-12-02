Hastings areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

This comes as coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the UK, official figures show.

There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up two per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 case per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 1), a total of 48,374 cases were reported across the UK.

This equates to a rate of 438.9 per 100,000 people.

UK-wide, deaths within 28 days of a positive test have fallen by 7.8 per cent over the last week, according to the latest data.

And hospitalisations have also dropped by 6.7 per cent over the same period.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Hastings saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week from November 18 to November 25.

The Central St Leonards area has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 61.5 per cent from 298.2 to 481.7 per 100,000 from November 18 to November 25.

The Braybrooke and Bohemia area has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 44.2 per cent from 506.5 to 730.3 per 100,000 from November 18 to November 25.