Figures reveal number of Covid deaths in each Hastings and Bexhill care home

The numbers, released by the Care Quality Commission, show 39,017 care home residents in England died with the virus between April 10, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The South East recorded 7,404 deaths over the period, making it the worst affected region in England.

In that time, a total of 325 people died in care homes in Hastings, Bexhill and the surrounding areas.

The worst affected setting, in terms of number of deaths, was St Dominic’s Nursing Home, in Filsham Road, St Leonards, which recorded 27 deaths. Nine of these were between September and December 2020, and 18 between January and March 2021, reflecting the huge increase in cases in the Hastings area over Christmas due to the variant first discovered in Kent.

Dudwell St Mary, in Etchingham Road, Burwash, recorded the second-highest number of deaths: 22. Eleven of these were between September and December 2020, with a further 11 between January and March 2021.

Here is a full breakdown of deaths with Covid-19 in care homes in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and the surrounding areas:

– St Dominic’s Nursing Home, Filsham Road, St Leonards: 27

– Dudwell St Mary, Etchingham Road, Burwash: 22

– Southlands Place, Hastings Road, Bexhill: 19

– The Laurels Nursing Home, Old London Road, Hastings: 17

– Glottenham Manor Nursing Home, Bishops Lane, Robertsbridge: 15

– Wadhurst Manor, Station Road, Wadhurst: 15

– The Moreton Centre, Boscobel Road, St Leonards: 14

– Hastings Court, The Ridge, Hastings: 14

– Richmond, Collington Lane East, Bexhill: 12

– Bethune Court, Boscobel Road, St Leonards: 12

– Mulberry House, Hollington Park Road, St Leonards: 11

– Normanhurst Nursing Home, Brassey Road, Bexhill: 11

– St Peter’s Care and Nursing Home, Church Street, Bexhill: 10

– Southdowns Nursing Home, Hollington Park Road, The Green, St Leonards: 9

– St Michaels Rest Home, Cooden Drive, Bexhill: 9

– Evergreen, Collier Road, Hastings: 8

– Lauriston, The Green, St Leonards: 8

– Cedarwood House, Hastings Road, Battle: 7

– Mountside Residential Care Home, Laton Road, Hastings: 6

– Ash Grove Care Home, Woodville Road, Bexhill: 6

– Hazelmere Nursing Home, Warwick Road, Bexhill: 6

– Castlemaine Care Home, Avondale Road, St Leonards: 5

– Fabee Nursing Home, Fearon Road, Hastings: 5

– Healey House, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards: 5

– Coast Care Centre, Barnhorn Road, Bexhill: 5

– St Vincent’s Rest Home, Down Road, Bexhill: 4

– Heatherdene Nursing Home, The Highlands, Bexhill: 4

– Oakdown House, Ticehurst Road, Burwash: 4

– Thornwood Care Limited, Turkey Road, Bexhill: 3

– Ardath, Hastings Road, Bexhill: 3

– Grosvenor Park Care Home, Brookfield Road, Bexhill: 3

– The Whitebeach, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards: 3

– Ashridge Court Care Centre, Barnhorn Road, Bexhill: 2

– Eridge House Rest Home, Richmond Road, Bexhill: 2

– Parkgate Manor, Main Road, Catsfield: 2

– Abbey House Residential Care Home, Albert Road, Bexhill: 2

– Ambleside Residential Care Home, De La Warr Road, Bexhill: 2

– Saxonwood, Saxonwood Road, Battle: 2

– Whitebriars Care Home, Bedford Avenue, Bexhill: 2

– Whitecliff Care Home, Charles Road, St Leonards: 2

– Bay House Care Ltd, Middlesex Road, Bexhill: 2

– Cross Lane House, Cross Lane, Ticehurst: 2

– Normanhurst Care Home, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill: 1

– Bryher Court Nursing Home, Filsham Road, St Leonards: 1

– The Old Rectory, Stubb Lane, Brede: 1