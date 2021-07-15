Face mask rules: Visitors required to wear masks in East Sussex County Council buildings
The county council for East Sussex has announced visitors will still be required to wear face masks in their buildings.
Visitors to county council buildings will still need to wear face masks/face coverings from Monday (July 19), despite rules changing from this date.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced it would no longer be a legal requirement to wear a mask from Monday, but government guidance says it ‘expects and recommends’ people to keep wearing them in crowded areas.
A spokesperson for the county council said the precaution is to ‘help protect customers and staff from Covid-19 while in enclosed public spaces at council sites, including libraries’.
The requirement will also apply to people joining ceremonies led by a registrar from the county council.
Darrell Gale, director of public health for East Sussex said, “Wearing face-coverings offers some additional protection from catching and passing on the virus. That’s why visitors to the county council’s buildings and people taking part in wedding ceremonies where we officiate are urged to continue to wear a face-covering.
“We want to keep everyone in our communities as safe as possible and we want to ensure that public services aren’t weakened by high levels of infection and illness. Our thanks to everyone in our communities who continues to play their part in protecting each other.”