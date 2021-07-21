Bexhill family festival to support work of cancer charity

Backyard Family Festival - The Great Fire

Spokeswoman Nikki Hawes said: “This free outdoor event promises great music and fun for the whole family with stalls, games, barbecue, festival make-up and more.

“Kicking off the event from midday will be the ultimate Blues Brothers Tribute act, brought to you by local entertainers Andy Burton and Ritchie Lee. This fantastic duo are guaranteed to get you singing along to the classic hits from the movie with their engaging performance.

“Headlining will be feel-good cover band, The Great Fire, performing more than five decades of party music. Their foot-stomping live act is full of infectious, sing-along melodies and highly dance-able tunes that are guaranteed to get you dancing.

“The one-day festival will also see performances from Pretty Kachina, Customized, The Moonshine Band, The Southern Comforts, Raydar and Smokin' 80's.

“West End star, Lizzii Hills will be joining local band, Smokin’ 80s as their lead singer.”

Lizzii said, “The boys in Smokin’ 80s are ridiculously talented musicians. I’ve joined them to bring a new approach to classic 80’s music and I can’t wait to share it with everybody at The Custom Café to help raise funds for The Sara Lee Trust.”

Nikki added: “The festival is free entry, with donations welcomed. Profits raised will help The Sara Lee Trust who support hundreds of people every year in Hastings and Rother who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The Trust provides a place for them to relax and reflect, offering free counselling, complementary care and therapeutic group activities. For more information about The Trust, visit saraleetrust.org.”

The Backyard Family Festival will take place at The Custom Café on Barnhorn Road (A259), Bexhill-on-Sea on Saturday, July 31 from 12 noon until 10pm.

“The Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

“We are the dedicated provider of specialist end-of-life counselling and complementary therapy services to patients of St. Michael’s Hospice (St Leonards on Sea) and the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital.

“We are committed to making our service accessible to all in an area where deprivation, early death and health inequalities are significantly worse than the national average. “Complementary to medical care, the Trust offers time, meaningful touch and support, so that each person may live life as fully as possible, even with a life-threatening diagnosis.