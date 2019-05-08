Bexhill care home told it requires improvement

A Bexhill care home said it is working on specific areas after being told it requires improvement in its latest inspection.

Southlands Care Home, in Hastings Road, Bexhill, was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) report published on April 25.

The care home was rated ‘good’ for its safety, effectiveness and level of care.

However, the report, which detailed a routine inspection at the home from March 26, said its responsiveness and leadership required improvement.

The CQC said Southlands had made improvements since its last inspection in December 2018, when it was also told it required improvement, but more was needed to develop some areas of practice.

The report said: “For example, the monitoring of completed behavioural charts that showed aggression towards staff and other people since December 2018 had not been followed up or escalated to the management team for action. This meant that the provider had not had a full oversight of incidents that occurred in the home.

“We also found shortfalls in the management of some peoples’ pain control and that not all peoples’ social and well-being needs were reflected in peoples’ care plans. These required further improvement, however we acknowledge that the shortfalls in respect of incidents were addressed immediately.”

The CQC report found there was sufficient staff to meet people’s individual needs, there were systems in place to monitor people’s safety and that staff received appropriate training and support to enable them to perform their roles effectively.

It also quoted a number of visitors who spoke positively about the care they had provided their relatives.

A spokesperson for Southlands Care Home said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of residents is our number one priority. We are pleased that the CQC has recognised the positive progress being made at the home, which has been rated ‘good’ in the safe, caring and effective categories.

“We are grateful for the feedback highlighted in the report from residents and relatives alike who said they felt ‘safe’ and ‘well looked after’ by knowledgeable staff and that their independence was encouraged and maintained.

“We continue to work on the areas identified as requiring improvement and are committed to receiving a ‘good’ rating in all five categories at our next inspection.”

Southlands Place is registered to provide nursing, care and accommodation to 71 people.

