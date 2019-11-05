These are the ratings of every East Sussex nursery recently inspected by Ofsted
Listed are nine day nurseries and nursery schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2018 and 2019.
1. Hellingly Preschool
Hellingly Hall, North Street, Hellingly, Hailsham, BN27 4DS - Ofsted rating: Good.
2. Bunny Run Childcare Centre
Bunny Run Childcare Centre Ltd, The Drive, Hellingly, Hailsham, BN27 4EP - Ofsted rating: Oustanding.
3. Emmanuel Pre School
Emmanuel Church Hall, Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 1UG - Ofsted rating: Good.
4. C.A.T.S Club @ Maynards Green
Maynards Green Cp School, Maynards Green, Heathfield, TN21 0DD - Ofsted rating: Good.
