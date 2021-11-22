St Leonards school rated ‘good’ after Ofsted inspection

At a previous inspection in January 2018, Ofsted said the school required improvement.

Headteacher Richard White welcomed the improvement.

He said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the two-day Ofsted inspection. It recognises the hard work and dedication of staff and children at our school.”

St Leonards CE Primary Academy has received a 'good' Ofsted rating

Head of School Faith Rew said the report highlighted that “children appreciate how teachers strive to make their learning interesting and challenging.”

She added that the report stated: “pupils like their school very much. They know that their teachers are there to help them lean” and “pupils say that they feel happy and safe at school.”

Chair of the Local Governing Body Tony Davis said: “It was very pleasing to read that the report says that parents, pupils and staff are all happy with the school’s direction and development.”

St Leonards is part of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust.

The Trust’s CEO Mark Talbot praised “the tireless work of the staff and governors in their strong support for the children.”